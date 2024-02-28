Savanna Launches Advisory Unit for CRE Restructuring Amid Market Challenges

New York-based Savanna introduces Savanna Advisory Services (SAS) to offer restructuring and planning expertise along with comprehensive property-level execution services to lenders and commercial real estate (CRE) market participants. This move aims to address the growing demand for specialized advisory services for distressed properties, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in interest rates and capital markets.

Strategic Response to Market Demands

Savanna's decision to launch SAS is a strategic response to the significant pressures faced by the real estate market in recent years. With over 4 million square feet of property restructuring experience and current engagements including a major NYC office building for a global bank and a mixed-use redevelopment project for a debt fund, SAS leverages Savanna's vertically integrated platform to provide a broad spectrum of services. These range from deal structuring and asset management to construction and property management, tailored to address complex restructuring scenarios and develop new business plans for distressed properties.

Comprehensive Suite of Services

SAS's comprehensive suite of services is designed to support CRE workout participants through every phase of the restructuring process. By offering deal structuring, asset management, construction management, leasing, project management, and property management expertise, SAS positions itself as a versatile partner capable of executing a wide range of business plans. This suite of services, coupled with Savanna's deep market expertise and strong relationships, enables premier execution for value-added business plans.

Recent Successes and Market Position

Among Savanna's recent successes is the restructuring of 110 William Street in New York, where the firm stabilized the asset by sourcing and signing a 650,000 square foot office lease, thereby enabling $100 million of new investment. This transaction was awarded Office Transaction of the Year in the Commercial Observer's Breakthrough Awards, highlighting the impact of Savanna's approach to distressed properties. Founded in 1992, Savanna has invested over $6 billion in total capital across approximately 17 million square feet of real property, establishing itself as a key player in New York City's real estate investment landscape.