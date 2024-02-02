Saurabh Mukherjea's Take on the Impact of Fiscal Consolidation on India's 2024 Budget

In a recent conversation with Moneycontrol, Saurabh Mukherjea, the Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, examined the implications of India's 2024 budget, particularly the effects of fiscal consolidation in an election year as India makes its foray into the global bond markets. Mukherjea believes that fiscal consolidation will result in a dip in the ten-year bond yield, fortify the rupee, and boost India's market reputation.

Fiscal Deficit Target Surpassed

Mukherjea had projected a 5.2 percent fiscal deficit target for FY25. This forecast was outpaced by the Finance Minister's announcement of a 5.1 percent target, indicating a robust approach towards fiscal responsibility. The budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reflects a strategy anchored in capital expenditure-led growth. She has proposed to decrease the central government’s fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent of GDP in 2024-25, with further reductions to 4.5 per cent in 2025-26.

Government's Emphasis on Energy Transition and Affordable Housing

Mukherjea also highlighted the government's focus on energy transition, including electric vehicles (EVs), and affordable housing under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (PMAY). He applauded the budget's strategy to stimulate consumption through job creation, rather than cash handouts, and anticipates direct benefit transfers to endure.

Beneficiaries of the Budget

According to Mukherjea, the building materials sector and affordable housing financiers stand to gain from the budget, especially after the elections. His firm holds investments in Aavas Financiers and Eicher Motors (owing to its alliance with Volvo), pertinent to these themes. Regarding real estate investments, despite the ongoing boom, he issued a word of caution about the risks because of the absence of entry barriers.

Potential of Rooftop Solar Market and Women Empowerment

Mukherjea also shed light on the untapped potential of the rooftop solar market and the government's commitment to women empowerment. Lastly, he touched upon the turbulent situation in the Middle East and its potential repercussions for the global market.