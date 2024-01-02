en English
en English
Business

Saudi Fisheries Company Proposes Significant Capital Reduction to Offset Losses

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Saudi Fisheries Company Proposes Significant Capital Reduction to Offset Losses

In a significant business move, Saudi Fisheries Company has proposed a hefty capital reduction of 52.89%, resulting in the company’s capital falling from SAR 400 million to SAR 188.44 million. This reduction is expected to decrease the number of available shares from 40 million to 18.84 million, aimed at addressing the accumulated losses that the company has incurred.

Dealing with Accumulated Losses

The company’s strategy is clear: to restructure capital in a bid to offset the losses that have accumulated over time. It’s a bold move, but one that the board believes will not impact the company’s financial, operational, or regulatory commitments. In fact, the company maintains that this reduction will not have a material effect on its overall performance.

Approval and Implementation

While this decision is still pending approval from the extraordinary general assembly, if given the green light, it will lead to the cancellation of 21.15 million shares. Furthermore, Saudi Fisheries plans to appoint a financial advisor in the near term, with an announcement expected soon regarding the submission of the application file.

Financial Performance

This announcement comes at a time when the company reported an increase in net losses after Zakat and tax to SAR 39.33 million for the first nine months of 2023. This marks a sharp 16.53% increase from the previous year’s losses of SAR 33.75 million. However, it’s important to highlight that the company’s revenues have also grown by 9.22% year-on-year to SAR 42.66 million during the same period.

Future Outlook

Despite the proposed capital reduction and accumulating losses, Saudi Fisheries Company’s strategic decision points towards a future-focused resilience. Remaining steadfast in its commitments, the company is poised to navigate the challenging waters of business and economics, while ensuring its operational efficiency remains intact. The crucial question remains: will this strategic move be enough to offset the accumulated losses and put Saudi Fisheries Company back on a path of sustainable financial health?

Business Finance Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

