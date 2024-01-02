Saudi Fisheries Company Proposes Significant Capital Reduction to Offset Losses

In a significant business move, Saudi Fisheries Company has proposed a hefty capital reduction of 52.89%, resulting in the company’s capital falling from SAR 400 million to SAR 188.44 million. This reduction is expected to decrease the number of available shares from 40 million to 18.84 million, aimed at addressing the accumulated losses that the company has incurred.

Dealing with Accumulated Losses

The company’s strategy is clear: to restructure capital in a bid to offset the losses that have accumulated over time. It’s a bold move, but one that the board believes will not impact the company’s financial, operational, or regulatory commitments. In fact, the company maintains that this reduction will not have a material effect on its overall performance.

Approval and Implementation

While this decision is still pending approval from the extraordinary general assembly, if given the green light, it will lead to the cancellation of 21.15 million shares. Furthermore, Saudi Fisheries plans to appoint a financial advisor in the near term, with an announcement expected soon regarding the submission of the application file.

Financial Performance

This announcement comes at a time when the company reported an increase in net losses after Zakat and tax to SAR 39.33 million for the first nine months of 2023. This marks a sharp 16.53% increase from the previous year’s losses of SAR 33.75 million. However, it’s important to highlight that the company’s revenues have also grown by 9.22% year-on-year to SAR 42.66 million during the same period.

Future Outlook

Despite the proposed capital reduction and accumulating losses, Saudi Fisheries Company’s strategic decision points towards a future-focused resilience. Remaining steadfast in its commitments, the company is poised to navigate the challenging waters of business and economics, while ensuring its operational efficiency remains intact. The crucial question remains: will this strategic move be enough to offset the accumulated losses and put Saudi Fisheries Company back on a path of sustainable financial health?