en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Saudi Digital Lender Tameed Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Saudi Digital Lender Tameed Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

The Saudi-based digital lending platform, Tameed, has announced the successful closing of its Series A funding, raising a robust $15 million. This round was spearheaded by Alromaih Investments, aiming to bolster Tameed’s business operations and cater to the burgeoning demand for its digital lending services.

Tameed’s Ascend in the Market

Since obtaining its operating license from the Saudi Central Bank in January 2023, Tameed has extended over SAR 400 million in funding to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Providing Shariah-compliant government purchase order financing, Tameed has distributed a remarkable $106.6 million to SMEs since its inception in 2019.

Enabling SMEs with Innovative Financing

The CEO and Co-Founder of Tameed, Mohammed Alomayyer, radiates optimism towards the future growth of the Kingdom’s economy and Tameed’s pivotal role in empowering SMEs with innovative funding products. In addition to its existing services, Tameed has introduced performance bond financing for projects to serve a broader spectrum of SMEs.

Addressing the Anticipated Funding Gaps

Omar Alromaih, CEO of Investments at Alromaih, accentuates Tameed’s potential in addressing the financing needs of SMEs, particularly in the face of the anticipated funding gaps foreseen by Vision 2030 programs and projects. Mohammed Al Alshaikh, Co-Founder of Tameed, underpins this by stressing that the newly raised funds will be instrumental in improving services for both investors and SMEs, whilst continuing to innovate with cutting-edge technologies and products.

0
Business Finance Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Matterport Inc Stock Price Dips: A Deep Dive into the Company's Performance

By BNN Correspondents

HEISCO Clinches Two New Contracts for Energy Sector Infrastructure in Kuwait

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fintech Firms Disrupt Fixed-Income Trading, Democratizing Access for Retail Investors

By Ebenezer Mensah

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project: A New Era of Energy for Mauritania and Senegal

By Olalekan Adigun

Vietnam's Labor Market: Increased Employment but Quality Remains a Con ...
@Business · 38 seconds
Vietnam's Labor Market: Increased Employment but Quality Remains a Con ...
heart comment 0
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales

By Geeta Pillai

Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Glimpse at Stock Fluctuation and Financial Outlook

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Glimpse at Stock Fluctuation and Financial Outlook
Bahrain’s Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024: A Comprehensive Data Collection

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024: A Comprehensive Data Collection
Sri Lankan Shares Rise: Consumer Staples Drive Gains Amid Lower Trading Activity

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lankan Shares Rise: Consumer Staples Drive Gains Amid Lower Trading Activity
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
29 seconds
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
32 seconds
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
33 seconds
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
35 seconds
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
39 seconds
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
41 seconds
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
44 seconds
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
44 seconds
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
55 seconds
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
41 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app