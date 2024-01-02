Saudi Digital Lender Tameed Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

The Saudi-based digital lending platform, Tameed, has announced the successful closing of its Series A funding, raising a robust $15 million. This round was spearheaded by Alromaih Investments, aiming to bolster Tameed’s business operations and cater to the burgeoning demand for its digital lending services.

Tameed’s Ascend in the Market

Since obtaining its operating license from the Saudi Central Bank in January 2023, Tameed has extended over SAR 400 million in funding to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Providing Shariah-compliant government purchase order financing, Tameed has distributed a remarkable $106.6 million to SMEs since its inception in 2019.

Enabling SMEs with Innovative Financing

The CEO and Co-Founder of Tameed, Mohammed Alomayyer, radiates optimism towards the future growth of the Kingdom’s economy and Tameed’s pivotal role in empowering SMEs with innovative funding products. In addition to its existing services, Tameed has introduced performance bond financing for projects to serve a broader spectrum of SMEs.

Addressing the Anticipated Funding Gaps

Omar Alromaih, CEO of Investments at Alromaih, accentuates Tameed’s potential in addressing the financing needs of SMEs, particularly in the face of the anticipated funding gaps foreseen by Vision 2030 programs and projects. Mohammed Al Alshaikh, Co-Founder of Tameed, underpins this by stressing that the newly raised funds will be instrumental in improving services for both investors and SMEs, whilst continuing to innovate with cutting-edge technologies and products.