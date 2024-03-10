Saudi Aramco's 2023 Profits Plunge 24.7% Amid Lower Oil Prices, Production Cuts

Saudi Aramco reported a significant 24.7 percent decline in profits in 2023, attributed mainly to the impact of lower crude oil prices and reduced volumes sold, alongside weakening refining and chemicals margins.

Despite these challenges, Aramco's net income reached 454.7 billion Saudi riyals ($121.25 billion) in 2023, down from 604.01 billion Saudi riyals ($161.07 billion) in 2022, marking it as the company's second-highest ever net income.

Record Profits to Economic Headwinds

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, oil prices soared, reaching more than $130 per barrel, allowing Aramco to report record profits for 2022 and securing Saudi Arabia's first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade.

However, in 2023, the backdrop of economic headwinds, including lower oil prices dropping to $85 per barrel, led to a significant decrease in profits. Despite these challenges, Aramco's CEO, Amin H. Nasser, highlighted the company's resilience and agility, contributing to healthy cash flows and high levels of profitability, alongside a 30 percent year-on-year increase in total dividends paid.

Strategic Decisions in Challenging Times

In response to the fluctuating market, Saudi Aramco extended its oil supply cuts of one million barrels per day through June 2023. This strategic move followed several voluntary production cuts by OPEC members aimed at stabilizing prices.

Despite these efforts, global economic uncertainties, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, are expected to influence oil prices, with predictions suggesting a rise to around $88 per barrel in the short term. Saudi Arabia's commitment to reducing production underscores its pivotal role within the OPEC coalition and its efforts to navigate the complex global energy landscape.

Looking Ahead: Diversification and Investment

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is actively working to diversify its economy away from reliance on oil revenues. Projects like the futuristic megacity NEOM are part of this ambitious economic reform program, known as Vision 2030.

In addition, the recent transfer of an additional eight percent Aramco stake to firms owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund signifies a strategic move to bolster the fund, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. This decision reflects the kingdom's broader objectives to diversify its economic base and secure its financial future amid fluctuating global oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia and Aramco navigate these challenging times, their actions will continue to have a significant impact on the global oil market and the broader economic landscape. The kingdom's strategic efforts to balance production cuts with economic diversification and investment in future-oriented projects underscore its role as a key player in shaping the future of global energy.