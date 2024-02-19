Saudi Aramco Sets Sights on Long-Term Bonds, Eyeing Market Stability and Growth

In a strategic move that signals both confidence and caution, Saudi Aramco, the world's leading oil producer, announced its plans to shift focus towards issuing mid- to long-term bonds, with durations ranging from 15 to 50 years. This announcement was made by Ziad Al-Murshed, Chief Financial Officer of Saudi Aramco, at the Saudi Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh. The decision underscores the company's commitment to optimizing its capital structure while navigating the volatile waters of the global energy market.

Strategic Financing Amidst Global Uncertainty

Amidst a backdrop of global financial uncertainty, Saudi Aramco's pivot towards longer-term bonds reflects a carefully calibrated strategy aimed at securing stable financing over the coming decades. Al-Murshed highlighted the importance of fiscal discipline and the company's intent to fund capital program opportunities through strategic debt levels, rather than resorting to borrowing for dividend payments. Last year, Aramco increased its base dividends by 4%, emphasizing its commitment to shareholders while maintaining a prudent approach to financial management.

The company's decision also comes at a time when the global market is experiencing considerable fluctuations in oil supply and demand. Despite current assessments indicating sufficient oil supply, with spare crude production capacity standing at about 3% of global demand, Aramco anticipates significant growth in demand over the year. This proactive stance positions Aramco to thrive across various oil price ranges, ensuring its resilience in the face of market shifts.

Exploring New Horizons: Bonds and Beyond

Furthermore, Aramco's strategic foray into longer-term bonds is part of a broader vision that includes exploring additional avenues for raising funds, such as a potential follow-on share sale with Hong Kong being considered for a second listing. This move could potentially raise around $20 billion, marking a significant step in Aramco's journey to diversify its funding sources and strengthen its market position.

The announcement also aligns with recent directives from the Saudi energy ministry, which ordered Aramco to halt plans to increase its maximum sustainable capacity, signaling a strategic pivot in the kingdom's approach to oil production and market dynamics. This decision, coupled with the anticipation of Aramco's annual financial results and dividend payments in March, has set the stage for a pivotal year for the company and its stakeholders.

Positioning for the Future

As Saudi Aramco navigates the complexities of the global energy market, its focus on mid- to long-term bonds reflects a strategic effort to balance ambition with prudence. By leveraging stable markets and recent falls in global interest rates, Aramco aims to be more active in debt markets, securing the financing needed to sustain its position as a global leader in the oil and natural gas sectors. This approach not only speaks to the company's immediate financial strategies but also to its long-term vision for growth and stability in an ever-changing world.