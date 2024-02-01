Saudi Arabia's 'Buy Now Pay Later' User Base Skyrockets in Two Years

Saudi Arabia’s 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) sector has witnessed an unprecedented surge in growth over the last two years. Between 2020 and 2022, the number of registered users for BNPL services leapt from a modest 76,000 to a dazzling 10 million. This dramatic increase underscores the swift adoption and popularity of BNPL services among Saudi consumers.

The Rising Popularity of BNPL

The rapid growth of the BNPL sector in Saudi Arabia is indicative of a broader global trend. Consumers worldwide are increasingly turning to BNPL services as a convenient and flexible alternative to traditional credit. The sector’s success in Saudi Arabia can be attributed to several factors, including the country's robust digital infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and the growing comfort of consumers with digital financial transactions.

Madfu: A Local Success Story

A driving force behind the upswing in BNPL adoption in Saudi Arabia is Madfu, a local fintech company. Madfu successfully completed a pre-seed investment round and secured approval from the Saudi Central Bank, thereby establishing itself as a reliable and trustworthy player in the BNPL sector. By adhering to Sharia regulations, Madfu has been able to tap into a broad customer base eager for BNPL services that align with their financial and religious values.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

In addition to its rapid user growth, Madfu has been making concerted efforts to expand its reach. A strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority is one such initiative, diversifying Madfu's portfolio and providing users with more opportunities to avail of its BNPL services. These efforts have further solidified Madfu's position as a leader in the country's burgeoning BNPL market.

It is worth noting, however, that while the number of total registered BNPL customers has consistently been approximately double the number of active BNPL users, this disparity suggests that while many customers are signing up for BNPL services, a smaller proportion remain active in utilizing these services on a regular basis. This trend underscores the need for BNPL providers to engage their user base and encourage regular use of their services.