Finance

Saudi Arabian Retail Banks See Rise in Consumer Sentiment Amidst Operational Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Saudi Arabian Retail Banks See Rise in Consumer Sentiment Amidst Operational Challenges

Saudi Arabia’s banking landscape is experiencing a notable shift in consumer sentiment, as revealed by a joint KSA Banking Sentiment Index study conducted by PwC Middle East and DataEQ. The study analyzed consumer attitudes towards seven major retail banks in the country, indicating an 11.3 percentage point increase in Net Sentiment compared to the previous year. This rise is largely attributed to a 9.1 percentage point improvement in reputational Net Sentiment, driven by successful community social initiatives (CSI), improved financial performance, and upgraded customer experiences.

Reputation Boosted by Community Initiatives and Fraud Awareness

The study, which parsed through over 5 million social media posts, showed that the reputation of Saudi banks has been positively influenced by their involvement in community programs and diligent efforts in fraud awareness. These initiatives have played a significant role in elevating the banks’ reputational Net Sentiment, reinforcing their standing in the community, and enhancing the public’s overall positive perception of the banking industry.

Operational Shortcomings Impacting Sentiment

While the study highlights the rise in positive sentiment, it also underscores ongoing challenges that Saudi banks need to address. Persistent customer service issues, particularly in terms of response times, coupled with frequent digital downtimes, continue to negatively affect consumer confidence. Such operational aspects require substantial improvement to meet customer expectations and maintain the upward trajectory in banking sentiment.

The Imperative for A Customer-Centric Approach

According to PwC Middle East and DataEQ, the key to strategic long-term gains and bolstering consumer trust lies in maintaining a customer-centric approach. The firms emphasize that banks should prioritize acknowledging and effectively addressing consumer feedback, especially on social media platforms where much of the negative feedback is concentrated. By focusing on these areas, banks have the opportunity to further enhance public sentiment, drive profitability, and strengthen their relationship with consumers.

Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

