en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Capital Funding with Record $1.38B in 2023

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Capital Funding with Record $1.38B in 2023

In an epoch-making achievement, Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem emerged as the undisputed leader in venture capital funding in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the year 2023. The Kingdom’s startups attracted a monumental $1.38 billion, marking the first-ever breaching of the $1 billion threshold in the region’s history of venture capital funding.

Unprecedented Growth in Venture Capital Funding

This groundbreaking accomplishment represents a 33% surge from the preceding year’s $987 million, underlining the country’s robust growth trajectory despite a global economic slowdown. With this, Saudi Arabia’s proportion of the total MENA venture capital funding catapulted from 30% in 2022 to an impressive 52% in 2023, further consolidating the Kingdom’s position at the helm of the regional startup ecosystem.

Flourishing Fintech and E-commerce Sectors

The fintech and e-commerce sectors in Saudi Arabia played pivotal roles in driving this unprecedented growth in venture capital funding. Fintech unicorns, Tabby and Tamara, made significant strides, contributing to a whopping 181% increase in fintech funding, which reached an all-time high of $704 million. The e-commerce sector also witnessed a 153% growth, with major funding pouring into companies like Floward and Nana, reflecting a thriving digital economy and an increasing consumer shift towards online platforms.

Supportive Initiatives Boost Startup Environment

Even as the number of deals dipped by 20%, Saudi Arabia accounted for 26% of all MENA transactions, with early-stage startups constituting 81% of the deals, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. Initiatives such as the Makken Fintech program and programs by the Saudi Venture Capital and Private Equity Association have been instrumental in bolstering the startup environment, providing the necessary impetus for startups to grow and thrive. These initiatives have paved the way for Saudi Arabia’s remarkable success story, even as the MENA region saw a 23% decrease in funding to $2.6 billion and a 33% reduction in deals.

0
Finance Saudi Arabia Start-ups
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
53 seconds ago
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Former Edo State Governor and current Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s decisive move to remove petrol subsidies in Nigeria, a policy change he believes has terminated the era of ‘overnight billionaires’ in the oil and gas sector. The Senator’s remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of A&E Mega Filling Station in Warri,
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Understanding Global Wealth: Beyond Money and Materialism
6 mins ago
Understanding Global Wealth: Beyond Money and Materialism
U.S. Railroad Downturn and Global Shipping Disruptions: A Tale of Two Industries
8 mins ago
U.S. Railroad Downturn and Global Shipping Disruptions: A Tale of Two Industries
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
3 mins ago
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
Apple Consolidates Data Operations Team, Offers Relocation or Severance
5 mins ago
Apple Consolidates Data Operations Team, Offers Relocation or Severance
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
6 mins ago
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
12 seconds
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
31 seconds
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
31 seconds
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
38 seconds
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
53 seconds
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
58 seconds
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
1 min
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
1 min
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
Squirtle's Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory
1 min
Squirtle's Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
24 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
40 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
53 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
58 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app