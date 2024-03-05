Saudi Arabia Considers Adjusting Expatriate Dependent Fees to Boost Skilled Worker Retention and Productivity

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the stability and productivity of skilled expatriates, Saudi Arabia is contemplating revisions to the dependent fees imposed on foreign workers. Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed in a recent interview that a study is underway to reassess these fees as part of the kingdom's broader initiative to attract talented professionals.

Economic Rationale Behind Dependent Fees

Introduced in 2017, the dependent fee started at SR100 and has seen annual increases, reaching SR400 ($100.6) per dependent in 2020. Al-Jadaan explained that the fee was initially based on an economic study, considering the consumption patterns of approximately 2 million people benefiting from subsidized services. With changes in subsidy policies and the introduction of the Citizen's Account Program targeting those in greater need, the dynamics have shifted, prompting a reevaluation of these fees. This reassessment aims to ensure that the revenue generated from expatriates aligns with the current economic landscape.

Attracting and Retaining Talent

Al-Jadaan emphasized the importance of providing social stability to skilled expatriates to ensure their productivity and meaningful contribution to the Saudi economy. This strategic approach not only seeks to enhance individual well-being but also supports the overall economic development of the country. Furthermore, the finance minister touched upon the implementation of value-added tax (VAT) and its role in supporting the less fortunate through the Citizen's Account Program, albeit confirming there are no plans to reduce the VAT from the current rate of 15 percent.

Diversification and Economic Progress

Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in diversifying its economy and government revenues, with non-oil revenues increasing substantially from SR79 billion to an estimated SR440 billion in recent years. The finance minister highlighted the expansion in sectors contributing to the gross domestic product, marking a promising journey towards economic diversification. These efforts align with the kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, including tripling the industrial GDP by 2030 and boosting non-oil exports.

As Saudi Arabia continues to reassess its financial policies to adapt to changing economic circumstances, the potential adjustment of expatriate dependent fees underscores the kingdom's commitment to creating a conducive environment for attracting and retaining global talent. This initiative, coupled with the broader economic reforms and diversification efforts, illustrates Saudi Arabia's strategic approach to fostering a resilient and dynamic economy.