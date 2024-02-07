Sartorius Stedim Biotech to Propose Dividend at Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., a major player in the biopharmaceutical industry, has put forth a proposition for a dividend of 0.69 euros per share. This proposition is set to be presented at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2024, and pertains to the fiscal year of 2023.

Advertisment

Implications of the Proposed Dividend

If the proposed dividend is accepted, it will result in a total distributed profit of 67.1 million euros. The payment date for this dividend is slated for April 4, 2024. This financial decision, if approved, signals a positive growth trajectory for Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Review of the Company's 2023 Performance

Advertisment

Besides the dividend proposal, the Board also intends to review the company's performance for the fiscal year of 2023. The results were preliminarily published on January 26, 2024, and will be up for discussion and analysis.

Financial Calendar and Future Projections

Sartorius Stedim Biotech also unveiled its financial calendar for the year. The 2023 Annual Report will be published on February 16, while the quarterly figures for January to March will be released on April 18. Half-year figures for January to June will be announced on July 19, and nine-month figures for January to September will be made public on October 17. This systematic financial planning indicates the company's commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability.

Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global footprint with manufacturing and R&D sites, as well as sales entities across Europe, North America, and Asia. The company continues to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and reported sales revenue of approximately 2.8 billion euros in 2023. With over 10,600 employees globally, the company is a key provider of solutions for the safe, rapid, and economical manufacturing of biotech medications, including cell and gene therapies.