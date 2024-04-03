SARS Targets Wealthy, Nonprofits: Record R2.1 Trillion Collected, Crackdown on Tax Evasion Intensifies

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has sharpened its focus on affluent individuals and nonprofit organizations, leading to a historic tax collection of R2.1 trillion. This effort is part of a broader initiative to curb tax evasion and enhance compliance among high-net-worth entities.

Unprecedented Tax Collection and Compliance Efforts

In an unprecedented move, SARS reported a record-breaking gross tax collection of R2.155 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 2024. This figure not only represents a significant year-on-year growth but also includes the highest amount of refunds to taxpayers, totaling R414 billion. Through rigorous compliance programs, which leverage advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, SARS prevented R101 billion in impermissible refunds and contributed R293.7 billion to the gross tax amount. These strategies have been pivotal in the crackdown on refund fraud and non-compliance.

Focus on High-Net-Worth Individuals and Nonprofits

The SARS High Wealth Individuals Unit, established in 2021, now manages about 4,000 taxpayers, with plans to include another 58,000 and their related entities. This group alone has sought approval to move R13.6 billion overseas, a decrease from R17 billion in the previous year. SARS's vigilance has extended to revoking the licenses of over 50 non-compliant tax practitioners, with eight already stripped of their professional credentials and some facing criminal investigations. Furthermore, SARS has intensified scrutiny on South Africa's 64,000 tax-exempt institutions, disallowing R1 billion of impermissible claims presented as donations over the past year.

Strengthening Partnerships for Enforcement

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter emphasized the improved relationship between SARS and law enforcement agencies, which has facilitated data sharing and collaborative efforts. However, he acknowledged that more needs to be done to combat fraud and crime effectively. The goal is not only to improve tax compliance but also to support South Africa's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list. Kieswetter's call to action highlights the critical role of successful prosecutions in deterring tax evasion and ensuring that perpetrators face significant consequences.

As SARS continues to break new ground in tax collection and enforcement, the implications for South Africa's economy and its standing on the global stage are profound. This strategic focus on high-net-worth individuals and nonprofit organizations signals a robust commitment to fairness and integrity in the tax system, setting a precedent for future efforts to enhance fiscal responsibility and combat financial crimes.