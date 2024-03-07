SAR Televentures Limited Plans Rs 450 Crore Raise for FTTH Expansion, Tower Installation

In an ambitious move to bolster its telecommunications infrastructure, SAR Televentures Limited, a key player in the telecom tower installation arena, has announced its plans to raise Rs 450 crore through a public offer and rights issue. This strategic financial influx aims to fund the expansion of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network solutions, addition of 4G/5G telecom towers, and meet the working capital requirements, marking a significant leap in its operational capabilities since its public listing on November 08, 2023.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment for Growth

The composite public issue, split into a further public offer of Rs 200 crore and a rights issue of Rs 250 crore, is set to channel Rs 273 crore towards establishing FTTH network solutions for 300,000 Home Passes. Moreover, Rs 42.50 crore is allocated for erecting an additional 1,000 4G/5G telecom towers, with Rs 30 crore earmarked for bolstering the company's working capital. The remainder is reserved for general corporate purposes, reflecting SAR Televentures Limited's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and operational efficiency.

Initial Success and Expansion Plans

Advertisment

Since its debut on the NSE Emerge Platform, SAR Televentures has witnessed a remarkable market reception, with its share price soaring to a 100.45% premium on its first trading day. Building on this momentum, the company has rapidly expanded its infrastructure footprint, installing 413 towers to date across key regions in India. Its strategic acquisition of SAR Televentures F.Z.E in the United Arab Emirates underscores a broader vision to diversify and strengthen its telecommunications solutions portfolio, including venturing into the burgeoning FTTH sector.

Robust Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Reflecting on the financial year 2022-23, SAR Televentures Limited reported a staggering 586.46% increase in revenue from operations, alongside a 10,513.53% surge in profit after tax, indicative of its operational success and market potential. With the telecommunications sector witnessing exponential growth, fueled by the demand for high-speed internet and advanced connectivity solutions, the company's strategic initiatives are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driving further growth and profitability in the coming years.

As SAR Televentures Limited gears up for its next phase of expansion, the telecom industry and investors alike are keenly watching. The successful implementation of its strategic investment plan could not only redefine its market positioning but also significantly contribute to the enhancement of telecom infrastructure, thereby supporting the broader digital transformation agenda in India and beyond.