Santander Warns Customers of Increasing Email and Phone Scams

Amidst the rising incidence of email and phone scams, Santander has issued a stark warning to its customers over the potential risks. Impostors, posing as representatives from Santander's fraud or security teams, have been attempting to defraud customers by creating a false sense of urgency around purported fraudulent activity detected on their accounts.

Scammers Coerce Customers to Transfer Funds to 'Safe' Accounts

In a sophisticated ruse, the scammers inform the unsuspecting victims of alleged fraudulent activities on their accounts and influence them to swiftly transfer funds to a 'safe' new account. Ingeniously, they instruct victims to keep the details of the fraudulent activity a secret, thereby deceiving the actual bank staff.

Santander's Advisory to Its Customers

Santander, however, has made it abundantly clear that it never asks its customers to move funds for security reasons. It has advised its customers to be skeptical of such urgent requests and to validate the veracity of any communication by using official phone numbers available on their website, bank cards, or banking documents.

Identifying Legitimate Emails from the Bank

Further, the bank has provided guidelines to help customers differentiate legitimate emails from fraudulent ones. A legitimate email from Santander will address the customer personally, include specific account details or postcode details, and will never contain links for logging into banking services or requests for personal information. Santander has also provided customers with the number 159 as a direct line to their bank for any suspicions or queries.