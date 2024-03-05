Santa Monica's Financial Crisis: Unaccounted Millions and Rising Unfunded Pensions

At a recent Santa Monica City Council's Audit Sub-Committee Meeting, shocking revelations about financial mismanagement and unaccounted funds were brought to light, raising serious concerns over the city's fiscal health. Notably, over $2 million awarded to The People Concern remain untraced, alongside significant discrepancies in grant-related expenditures across several other nonprofit organizations. The city's unfunded pension liability, alarmingly high at $265 million in 2022, continues to grow, exacerbating Santa Monica's financial woes.

Financial Mismanagement Exposed

During an exhaustive audit, discrepancies in financial reporting were uncovered among several nonprofits that had received city grants, including The People Concern and Saint Joseph's Center. The audit, conducted by Moss Adams, revealed a concerning lack of documentation and support for numerous expenditures. The situation is further complicated by the city's handling of the audit report, which was reviewed and edited by City Manager David White and his staff before being made public, raising questions about transparency and accountability in Santa Monica's financial practices.

Rising Concerns Over Unfunded Pensions

Another major issue facing Santa Monica is its growing unfunded pension liability, which has reached a staggering $265 million as of 2022. This liability represents a significant financial burden for the city, equating to about 115% of the General Fund. Despite the severity of this issue, there appears to be no immediate plan to address the escalating pension debt, with City Manager David White suggesting it might become manageable only in the distant future, with a "better" economy.

Implications for Santa Monica's Future

The findings from the Audit Sub-Committee Meeting highlight a deep-seated problem of financial mismanagement and lack of oversight within Santa Monica's city governance. The continuous allocation of funds to nonprofits without stringent checks and the city's burgeoning pension debt paint a grim picture of Santa Monica's fiscal health. As the city grapples with these financial challenges, the consequences for its residents, businesses, and overall economic stability are profound. The need for a shift in the city leadership's approach to financial management and accountability is more urgent than ever, to safeguard the future of Santa Monica and its community.