Sanofi Reveals Voting Rights, Shares and Addresses Drug Shortage

Sanofi, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has revealed crucial details about its total number of voting rights and shares for December 2023. This announcement is in line with the regulations outlined in article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority). These declarations are a common practice for publicly traded entities, intended to ensure transparency around a company's capital and possible changes in voting rights, which is essential for investors and the market. They have the potential to impact the company's control dynamics and the value of its shares.

Sanofi's Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2023, the total number of issued shares is 1,264,799,969, with 1,410,152,297 real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) and 1,423,602,685 theoretical voting rights (including treasury shares). This information can be found on Sanofi's website under 'Regulated Information in France'.

Efforts to Address Beyfortus Shortage

Beyfortus, a new RSV immunization for children under five, has been facing a shortage. Despite the challenge, Sanofi has worked to release additional doses, sufficient to immunize approximately 40% of eligible babies. However, access to Beyfortus remains a struggle for many families, with most pediatrician offices running out of the drug in December.

Dupixent’s Label Update and Sales

The FDA has updated the label for Dupixent dupilumab, a drug indicated for atopic dermatitis. The update includes efficacy and safety data for patients aged 12 years and older with uncontrolled moderate to severe hand and foot involvement. Sanofi recorded low double-digit annual sales growth from Dupixent with sales of 8.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023, up 34%.