Sanjiv Bhasin Recommends Buy on Manappuram Finance, Predicts Rs 195 Target amid Gold Rally

Market expert Sanjiv Bhasin has made a bullish call on Manappuram Finance, a leading player in the gold mortgage lending space, advising investors to buy at the current market price with an eye on a significant upside. Bhasin's recommendation comes on the back of a nearly 60% return on the company's shares over the past year, according to BSE Analytics, with expectations of further gains driven by the rising price of gold.

Why Manappuram Finance?

Manappuram Finance has shown a robust performance in the market, buoyed by the increasing value of gold. Bhasin points out that as gold prices surge, so does the potential for Manappuram Finance to expand its market share. The company's stock, which is currently trading at Rs 174.15 on the NSE, has been identified by Bhasin as a top pick with a target price of Rs 195 and a suggested stop loss at Rs 165. This recommendation is based on the company's solid fundamentals and the bullish outlook for gold, which serves as the primary collateral for its loans.

Market Analysts' Perspective

Supporting Bhasin's optimistic view, ICICI Securities recently upgraded Manappuram Finance, setting a new target price of Rs 220, up from Rs 190. The upgrade was attributed to the company's stable yields, growth in Assets Under Management (AUM), and a turnaround in its Microfinance Institution (MFI) business. Additionally, traction in other business segments has been highlighted as a key driver for future growth. Analysts expect the upward trajectory of gold prices to further fuel the company's growth, making it an attractive investment option.

Technical Analysis and Future Outlook

Detailed share price targets and trend analyses suggest that Manappuram Finance is poised for short, mid, and long-term growth. With specific price levels identified for trading in March 2024, investors are provided with a comprehensive roadmap for navigating the stock's potential movements. The consensus among experts and technical analysis reports is bullish, reinforcing Bhasin's recommendation and suggesting a strong investment opportunity in Manappuram Finance.

As gold prices continue to rise, Manappuram Finance's strategic position in the gold loan market could lead to substantial gains for investors heeding Bhasin's advice. With solid fundamentals and a favorable market outlook, Manappuram Finance stands out as a compelling buy in the financial sector, offering a promising avenue for those looking to benefit from the ongoing gold rally.