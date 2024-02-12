Salt Lake County Home Sales Poised for Rebound in 2024

Salt Lake County Home Sales Set to Rebound in 2024Median sale price projected to hit $600,000

As we find ourselves in the early part of 2024, the Salt Lake Board of Realtors has released an optimistic forecast report that predicts a significant rebound in residential home sales for Salt Lake County this year. After experiencing a 12-year low in 2023, the county is expected to see a 16 percent increase in sales, amounting to approximately 13,000 homes.

A promising outlook

The median sale price of a single-family home in Salt Lake County is anticipated to reach $600,000 in 2024, marking a 2.4 percent increase compared to the previous year. This follows a steady trend, as last month's median sale price was reported at $493,000, up 2.6 percent since the previous year.

The upward trajectory is not limited to single-family homes alone. Condo, townhouse, and twin home prices are projected to rise by 5 percent in 2024. As of December 2023, Salt Lake County home prices were already up 2.6 percent compared to the previous year, with 775 homes sold that month – a slight increase from the 729 homes sold in December 2022.

Lower mortgage rates driving growth

One of the primary factors contributing to this predicted rebound is the lowering of mortgage rates, which are expected to settle within the 6-6.5 percent range. This reduction in mortgage rates is expected to attract more buyers, leading to the projected increase in sales.

Affordability remains a challenge

Despite the optimistic forecast, affordability remains a concern. Although the real estate market in Salt Lake County is showing signs of recovery, it may not reach the levels witnessed between 2016 and 2020 due to ongoing affordability issues. The median sale price per square foot in Salt Lake County stands at $247, a 4.7 percent increase since last year, further emphasizing the affordability challenge.

In conclusion, the Salt Lake County housing market appears to be on the cusp of a rebound in 2024, with a forecasted increase in home sales and rising prices across various property types. The lowering of mortgage rates is expected to fuel this growth, but concerns regarding affordability will continue to shape the market's landscape.