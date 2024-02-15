SalMar's Q3 2023 Results: Resilience and Sustainable Growth in Salmon Production

In the ever-evolving world of salmon production, one name consistently stands out: SalMar. The company recently unveiled its third-quarter results for 2023, painting a picture of strength and strategic vision.

A Silver Lining Amidst Market Fluctuations

Despite a noticeable dip in salmon prices, SalMar managed to achieve higher operational EBIT compared to the previous quarter. This feat can be attributed to two primary factors: an increased volume of harvested salmon and reduced costs within the value chain.

CEO Gustav Witzøe shed light on this impressive performance: "Our commitment to sustainable growth in terms of salmon production has truly paid off. We've not only navigated market fluctuations effectively but also set the stage for a promising future."

Dividends and Volume Ambitions

SalMar's robust operational performance and strategic accomplishments have led to a decision that will undoubtedly please shareholders: a dividend of NOK 35.00 per share for the financial year 2023.

Despite regulatory uncertainties and challenges posed by jellyfish, the company remains steadfast in its volume ambition of 362,000 tonnes. This resolve is a testament to SalMar's resilience and unwavering focus on sustainable growth.

Results Presentation: An Invitation to Engage

For those eager to delve deeper into SalMar's journey, the presentation of the company's results is an event not to be missed. Scheduled for 8 am CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo, interested parties can also tune in via webcast.