Sailing into Retirement: The Unconventional Luxury of Cruise Ship Living

Nancy and Robert Houchens, a retired Australian couple, have found an unconventional yet luxurious and affordable way to spend their golden years. Instead of settling into an assisted living facility or a quiet suburban home, they've taken to the high seas, making cruise ships their permanent residence.

Trading Land for the Open Sea

After selling most of their belongings, the Houchens embarked on a new journey in 2022. They discovered that living aboard cruise ships was not only more enjoyable but also financially savvy when compared to traditional retirement options.

"We did the math, and it just made sense," Nancy explains. "The cost of assisted living can be astronomical, and we didn't want to be tied down to one place. We love traveling and meeting new people, so this seemed like the perfect solution."

Budgeting for a Life at Sea

The Houchens have carefully planned their finances to accommodate their unique lifestyle. By choosing shorter, less expensive cruises and taking advantage of special deals, they've managed to keep their costs down.

"Average cruise prices can range from $100 to $300 per person per day," says Robert. "When you consider that this includes meals, accommodation, and entertainment, it's very reasonable."

The couple also points out that many cruise lines offer loyalty programs, which can lead to discounts and upgrades. By strategically planning their trips, the Houchens have been able to enjoy a luxurious retirement without breaking the bank.

The Benefits of Cruise Ship Living

Living on a cruise ship offers numerous benefits, from stress-free living to constant adventure. "There's no need to worry about cooking, cleaning, or maintenance," Nancy says. "Everything is taken care of for us."

The couple enjoys participating in various activities offered onboard, such as ping pong, ballroom dancing, and hula dancing. They've also become minor celebrities on their current vessel, where the staff and other passengers have grown fond of their story.

Despite being far from home, the Houchens feel a strong sense of community onboard. "We've made so many friends from all over the world," Robert shares. "It's incredible how quickly you can form connections when you're all experiencing the same adventure."