Saia Inc.: Stock Price Sees Slight Rise Amid Impressive Returns

On January 12, 2024, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a cornerstone of the trucking industry and industrials sector, observed a minor rise in its stock price, opening at $435.22. Throughout the trading day, the fluctuation saw a low of $431.805 and a high of $443.00, before finally settling at $433.65 by market close.

Performance Overview

Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between a low of $227.33 and a peak of $461.92. The company has demonstrated a significant growth trajectory with a 14.40% increase in annual sales over five years. However, it has experienced an average yearly decline in earnings per share (EPS) by -1.99%. Saia Inc. commands a total of $26.55 million outstanding shares, with a float of $26.48 million. Operating with a workforce of approximately 12,300 employees, the company's financial metrics exhibit a gross margin of +16.85, an operating margin equivalent to the gross, and a pretax margin of +16.76.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investors' attitudes are shaped by the company's insider and institutional ownership, standing at 0.24% and 103.76%, respectively. Insider transactions include a sale worth $250,534 by a director who offloaded 642 shares on November 8. The Executive VP & Chief Customer Officer also made a sale on August 7, totaling $860,374 for 2,040 shares. Saia's net margin stands at +12.80, and it boasts a return on equity of 25.53. Analysts predict EPS of 1.10 for the current fiscal year, with a decrease to -1.99% per share for the next year, but a long-term growth in EPS of 13.24% is projected over the next five years.

Financial Indicators and Market Performance

Saia Inc.'s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 2.16 and a price to sales ratio of 4.19 for the past twelve months. Its price to free cash flow is 100.40. The company's diluted EPS stands at 12.59, with projections of reaching 3.20 in the subsequent quarter and 16.02 in a year. With a Stochastic %D of 65.63% and an Average True Range of 13.49, the stock's volatility was lower over the past 14 days at 23.89% compared to 37.29% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $414.44, and the 200-day Moving Average is $367.41. The company's market cap stands at 11.68 billion, with annual sales of 2,792 million and an annual income of 357,420 thousand.

From a broader perspective, Saia Inc.'s stock has returned more than 600% to investors over the last five years, largely driven by the surge in demand for e-commerce and related goods during the pandemic. Despite some recent industry headwinds and sluggish demand, the stock has emerged as a winner in the LTL trucking industry. The company's performance indicators, financial health, and impressive returns position it as a significant player in the U.S. Transportation industry.