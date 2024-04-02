Sai Life Sciences Eyes IPO with Kotak, Jefferies, IIFL & MS for Rs 5,000-5,500 Cr in FY25

Having moved on from its original plan of inducting a private equity investor as part of a sale process, TPG-backed Sai Life Sciences has now picked four investment banks as advisors as the firm looks to launch a mega initial public offer in FY25, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Strategic Shift Towards Public Listing

"After holding IPO pitches recently with investment bankers, Sai Life Sciences has engaged Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies, IIFL Capital and Morgan Stanley. It is likely to be a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares and TPG and the other investors will get a window for a partial exit," one of the persons above said. In 2018, TPG Capital invested around $135 million in Sai Life Sciences and the firm currently holds a 43.4 percent stake. HBM Private Equity India holds six percent while the balance is held by the founder family/promoter group.

Fundraising Goals and Market Position

A second person told Moneycontrol that the Hyderabad-based contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) was looking to raise between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 5,500 crore via the proposed listing. The closest listed proxy to Sai Life Sciences is Syngene, this person added. The firm's share price has risen by 23. 21 percent in the last year. "Attractive valuations via a public listing amid the ongoing market buoyancy have prompted the move. The deal should be kicked off shortly," a third person shared.

Background and Industry Landscape

Before switching to the listing route, Sai Life Sciences had explored the sale of a controlling stake in the firm and had conducted a sale process, which resulted in Bain Capital emerging as the front-runner in the final leg, according to a January 25 report by Moneycontrol. The proposed transaction