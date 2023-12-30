SAGECents: Revolutionizing Financial Stability for Older LGBTQ+ Americans

Financial stability is a worry for many Americans, but it’s an especially pressing issue for older LGBTQ+ individuals. To address this concern, SAGE, a national organization committed to enhancing the lives of older LGBTQ people, has launched an innovative financial literacy app, SAGECents. This groundbreaking app, developed in collaboration with LifeCents and financially backed by the Wells Fargo Foundation, was launched in 2020 to tackle the unique financial challenges faced by the older LGBTQ+ community.

SAGECents: A Tailored Solution

Designed in response to a survey from the SAGE community, SAGECents employs a chatbot and gamification to impart knowledge on critical financial topics—budgeting, retirement savings, debt management, and credit scores. Going beyond generic advice, it encourages actionable steps like automating savings or reviewing credit reports. The app also extends tailored resources, including guides on Medicare, Social Security, and estate planning for transgender individuals. Additionally, it offers a free session with a financial counselor from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.

Impact and Reception

Within just two years of its launch, SAGECents has made significant strides in improving the financial stability of the older LGBTQ+ community. Over half of its 1,200 users have been able to reduce their debt and enhance their credit scores—a testament to the app’s effectiveness.

Why SAGECents Is Necessary

The need for a tool like SAGECents is underlined by numerous studies. Research from the Williams Institute at UCLA’s School of Law revealed that one in five older LGBTQ adults encountered poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic. This demographic is also at a higher risk of poverty, homelessness, and adverse health outcomes—often the result of lifelong discrimination and social stigma. Additionally, many older LGBTQ Americans live alone, are single, and are estranged from their biological families, which can exacerbate their financial strain. A 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute further indicated that LGBTQ Americans feel less confident about a comfortable retirement, underscoring the critical role that SAGECents plays in this community.