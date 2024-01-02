Safety Shot Inc’s Stock Market Journey: A Tale of Ups and Downs

Dealing in the volatile world of the stock market, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) experienced a tumultuous trading session, opening at $3.68, marking a 4.62% decrease from the previous session. The stock price vacillated between $3.41 and $3.82 before closing at the opening price of $3.68. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock price has swung between $0.26 and $7.50, painting a vivid picture of the company’s volatile journey.

A Flourishing Five-Year Journey

In the last five years, Safety Shot Inc has carved a remarkable trajectory, with its annual sales witnessing a staggering increase of 5564.83%. Boasting a market float of 34.01 million shares out of a total of 41.42 million outstanding shares, the company is currently a notable player in the market. Despite having a lean team of just 10 employees, Safety Shot Inc’s productivity metrics reveal a gross margin of 15.02%. However, the company’s operating margin of -185.42% and a pre-tax margin of -245.66% raises eyebrows, signaling potential areas of concern.

Ownership and Transactions

Insider ownership at Safety Shot Inc stands at 13.81%, with institutional ownership trailing at 7.35%. A recent transaction saw a company director bolstering his faith in the firm by purchasing 2,500 shares. As the company gears up to report earnings of $0 per share in the next fiscal year, it’s currently operating with a quick ratio of 1.89, a price to sales ratio of 29.79 for the past twelve months, and a diluted EPS of -0.71.

Volatile Metrics and Market Standing

The average volume over the last five days has surged compared to the previous year, with a raw stochastic average indicating a significant increase over the past fortnight. The volatility metrics suggest a decrease in the historical volatility over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. The stock’s moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels. Safety Shot Inc, with a market capitalization of $145.38 million, sales totaling 6,200K, and a net income of -15,220K, continues its voyage in the turbulent waters of stock trading.