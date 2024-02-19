Safeguard Your Finances: Tips to Avoid Tax Scams This Season in New York

In the bustling heart of tax season, New Yorkers are finding themselves at the crossroads of financial duty and the lurking danger of scams. As the calendar rolls closer to the filing deadline, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, alongside the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is sounding the alarm on increased fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting taxpayers. With personal information becoming a currency of its own, the call for vigilance has never been more urgent.

Advertisment

Recognizing the Red Flags

The BBB's recent warning sheds light on the sophisticated tactics employed by scammers, aiming to exploit the tax season's chaotic nature. From phishing emails masquerading as official tax correspondence to aggressive phone calls threatening legal action, the arsenal of scams is both varied and nefarious. The key to defense, as outlined by the BBB, lies in recognizing these red flags and exercising caution. Taxpayers are urged to be skeptical of any communication that demands immediate payment or personal information, especially if it deviates from the normal communication channels used by the IRS or the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Choosing the Right Tax Preparer

Advertisment

The decision to hire a professional tax preparer comes with its own set of challenges and responsibilities. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance emphasizes the importance of due diligence in selecting a tax preparer. With a comprehensive list of requirements for tax preparers in New York, including certification and the necessity to provide a copy of the Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, the department aims to arm taxpayers with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Taxpayers are advised to thoroughly vet potential tax preparers, ensuring they are certified, transparent about their pricing, and provide unfettered access to the filed return. The mantra of "never sign a blank or incomplete return" serves as a golden rule in protecting oneself against unscrupulous practices.

Proactive Measures to Protect Your Information

Beyond the immediate sphere of tax preparation, the broader battle against identity theft and refund fraud is fought on the front of personal information security. The key strategies include organizing tax forms securely, filing taxes early to pre-empt potential identity thieves, and confirming the eligibility of dependents before submission. These proactive measures, coupled with a heightened awareness of scam attempts, form a robust defense against the financial turmoil that tax season scams can inflict.

As the tax season propels forward, the combined efforts of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the BBB underscore a crucial narrative: the power of informed vigilance. By recognizing the signs of scams, selecting tax preparers with care, and safeguarding sensitive information, New Yorkers can navigate the tax season with confidence, minimizing the risk of falling prey to the shadows of fraud. In the realm of taxes, knowledge, and caution are the beacons that guide taxpayers to the shores of security and compliance.