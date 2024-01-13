en English
Business

Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Despite grappling with a plunge in commodity prices, the Malaysian state of Sabah outdid itself in revenue collection for 2023. The state Finance Ministry, under the stewardship of Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, reported an impressive figure of RM6.971 billion, surpassing the previous year’s collection by RM11 million. This remarkable achievement, Masidi said, was largely attributable to the dogged determination and initiative displayed by the ministry’s staff, whom he likened to ‘ah longs’ – a local term for loan sharks.

Overcoming the Commodity Price Downturn

Crude palm oil (CPO) and crude oil, Sabah’s main sources of tax income, have been undergoing a downward price trend. Yet, the state managed to secure an increase in its overall revenue, a slight but noteworthy rise from RM6.96 billion in 2022, which itself marked an increase from RM5.449 billion recorded in 2021. Despite a reduction in income from CPO and crude oil by RM566.3 million in 2023, the state’s revenue collection apparatus held firm, demonstrating robustness and resilience.

Sabah’s Revenue Sources

As per the records, CPO and crude oil accounted for a significant 68% of Sabah’s revenue in 2023. This heavy reliance on these commodities underscores the importance of the state’s efforts to optimize its tax collection processes, particularly in light of the current market conditions.

Fostering Proactivity in Tax Collection

Masidi’s earlier call for civil servants to be more aggressive in tax collection was understood as a metaphorical encouragement for them to be more proactive. This approach seems to have paid off in the form of record-breaking revenue collection, even amidst shrinking commodity prices. The state government also disclosed initiatives to update dividend and contribution payment guidelines via the State Company Information System Version 5 (SCIS V5), reflecting its commitment to enhance revenue collection channels.

Business Finance Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

