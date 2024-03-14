S3V Vascular Technologies Secures Series B Funding for Neurovascular Devices Manufacturing in Mysore

Mysore-based S3V Vascular Technologies Ltd, specializing in the production of medical devices aimed at treating strokes, has successfully closed a Series B funding round. Among the notable investors are former Larsen & Toubro chairman AM Naik and esteemed investor Madhusudan Kela. This infusion of capital is earmarked for the development of a comprehensive Rs 300-crore manufacturing facility in Mysore, dedicated to neurovascular devices.

Addressing Stroke Treatment Affordability

India, grappling with stroke as the fourth leading cause of death, witnesses nearly 20 lakh cases annually, a number that has surged post-COVID, particularly among younger adults. S3V Vascular Technologies aims to mitigate the financial burden of stroke treatments. Traditional mechanical thrombectomy procedures, though effective, bear a hefty price tag of Rs 5 lakh, placing them out of reach for the average Indian. In stark contrast, S3V’s neurovascular devices are priced at approximately Rs 75,000, dramatically enhancing affordability.

Expanding Capacity and Horizon

With the new manufacturing facility anticipated to be operational within 12 months, S3V Vascular Technologies plans to ramp up production to 60,000-70,000 devices monthly. This scale-up is expected to propel the company's revenue to Rs 500-600 crore. Furthermore, the company is not restricting its sights to the domestic market alone but is actively pursuing US FDA and European approvals to tap into Asian, Middle Eastern, and East European markets. This strategic move underscores the company's ambition to balance its revenue streams, with 45% projected from the Indian market and the remainder from international exports.

Innovation and Opportunity in Medical Devices

India’s medical devices sector presents a fertile ground for growth and innovation, with approximately 90 percent of devices currently imported. S3V Vascular Technologies’ foray into cardiology devices signifies its commitment to broadening its product portfolio. With India’s burgeoning population, the demand for neuro interventions and cardiovascular procedures is expected to soar, reaching an estimated 5 lakh and 15 lakh annually by 2030, respectively. The company’s strategic investments and expansion plans are well-poised to capitalize on this anticipated demand surge, setting a precedent for indigenous manufacturing in India’s medical devices landscape.

As S3V Vascular Technologies strides forward with its innovative solutions and manufacturing prowess, it not only aims to make essential medical treatments more accessible but also positions India as a pivotal player in the global medical devices market. The journey of S3V Vascular Technologies from a startup to a beacon of medical innovation exemplifies the transformative power of strategic investment and visionary leadership in revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and affordability.