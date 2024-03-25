S. Korea Targets Inflation Control by Boosting Fruit Industry Competitiveness

Amid rising inflation driven by surging fruit prices, South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok announced strategic measures on March 25, 2024, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the farming sector. During a visit to a discount store in Seongnam, Choi highlighted the need for industry and logistics structure revamps to tackle the high costs of agro and fisheries products.

Addressing Supply-Side Challenges

Choi emphasized that the recent spike in farm produce prices was not a temporary phenomenon but stemmed from unfavorable weather conditions and inherent industry structural issues. The government's response includes supporting disaster prevention infrastructure, managing government reserves more effectively, and establishing high-productivity orchard complexes through advanced technologies. This approach aims to mitigate supply-side shocks and bring inflation down to the 2 percent target by year's end.

Taming Inflation with Technology and Discounts

February witnessed a sharp 41.2 percent increase in the prices of 18 major types of fruit, marking the largest hike in over three decades. To counteract these rising costs, the government has initiated discount programs and campaigns, injecting more than 150 billion won ($113 million) into efforts to reduce the prices of agricultural goods and everyday items. The use of advanced agricultural technologies, particularly in developing climate-resilient crop varieties, is seen as a crucial step towards stabilizing food prices and making farming more adaptable to changing weather patterns.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Solutions

The efforts to bolster the farming industry's competitiveness and revamp its distribution structure are foundational to South Korea's strategy for managing inflation. By focusing on long-term solutions such as technological advancement and improved logistics, the country aims to create a more resilient agricultural sector. These measures not only address the immediate challenge of inflation but also prepare the country to better withstand future economic pressures arising from environmental changes and global market dynamics.