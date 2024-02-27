Sýn hf. Announces Record Profits and Sale of Core Network to Ljósleiðarinn in 2023 Financial Report

Sýn hf., a leading Icelandic telecommunications company, has unveiled a significant leap in its financial performance for the year 2023, alongside strategic business moves that underline its evolving corporate landscape. The company's board of directors approved the consolidated financial statement on February 27, 2024, spotlighting an operating profit (EBIT) of ISK 3,544 million and a net profit after taxes of ISK 2,109 million. This marks a substantial increase from the preceding year's figures, demonstrating Sýn's robust financial health and strategic effectiveness.

Strategic Sale and Business Optimization

In a strategic move, Sýn sold its core network to Ljósleiðarinn for ISK 3,000 million, realizing a capital gain of ISK 2,436 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This transaction is a significant part of Sýn's operational optimization and financial restructuring. Additionally, the company announced the impact of one-off items and depreciation related to operational optimization, amounting to ISK 837 million. These developments underscore Sýn's strategic focus on streamlining its operations and enhancing its financial stature.

Operational Achievements and Future Outlook

Amidst these financial maneuvers, Sýn has achieved considerable operational milestones. The integration of Já's operations into a new business unit, Online Media & Radio, marks a strategic expansion of Sýn's media portfolio. This integration is part of a broader review of future ownership, with announcements expected in the spring. Furthermore, the company has seen a 13% increase in advertising and hosting revenues, indicating a successful strategy in maintaining core revenues while reducing costs. Moving forward, Sýn's focus remains on debt reduction, cost control, and operational efficiency, with particular attention to infrastructure asset review and depreciation adjustments to enhance operational clarity.

Commitment to Sustainability and Customer Satisfaction

Sýn's commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction has been a cornerstone of its operations. Over the past two years, the company has implemented a sustainability standard aimed at strengthening its infrastructure for the future. Additionally, the enhanced product offerings and customer service from Vodafone in 2023 have led to increased sales and customer satisfaction, further solidifying Sýn's market position. The Media operating units have experienced growth in advertising revenue, with subsidiary Endor also reporting a successful year, reflecting Sýn's strong performance across its diverse operations.

As Sýn hf. moves forward, the company's strategic planning and focus on cost optimization remain paramount. With no guidance published for the current year due to ongoing strategic planning, stakeholders eagerly anticipate further developments. Sýn's record profits and strategic business maneuvers in 2023 set a promising trajectory for its future endeavors, with sustainability and operational efficiency at the forefront of its strategic objectives.