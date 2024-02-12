In a strategic move to further bolster its economy, the Russian government, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, has transitioned to a 'project' approach for investment tax deductions (ITD). The new system aims to increase the efficiency of the tax mechanism and support investment projects that contribute to the structural transformation of the economy.

The Pillars of Russia's Economic Success

Russia's economy has been performing exceptionally well, with a GDP growth rate of 3.6 percent that surpassed initial forecasts. Key sectors, such as computer manufacturing, aircraft production, and furniture, have shown double-digit growth. As a result, the federal budget deficit has decreased, and non-oil and gas revenues have significantly increased.

The government's focus remains on maintaining public finances stability while implementing plans to improve the quality of life and well-being of its citizens. With the new 'project' approach for ITD, the Russian government aims to support technological sovereignty projects and increase investments in high-growth industries.

The 'Project' Approach for Investment Tax Deductions

The 'project' ITD mechanism has undergone changes to the Tax Code, with the first stage of adjustments already completed. The new parameters include providing a deduction to organizations that have concluded an investment agreement with a constituent entity of the Russian Federation on implementing a project that meets the requirements for technological sovereignty projects.

The deduction is applied to capital costs, not exceeding 25 percent of the total volume. Moreover, the income tax rate for companies using project deductions cannot be more than 10 percent.

To compensate for lost regional income from the use of ITD, the government has also allocated funds for the Ministry of Agriculture to provide farmers with investment and short-term loans at reduced rates. Additionally, the Far East concession mechanism has been implemented to improve infrastructure and quality of life in the Far East region, with over 96 billion roubles allocated for construction projects in nine regions.