Russia's Persistent Inflation: Bank's Key Rate Hikes Slow Price Growth

The Bank of Russia's research and forecasting department has noticed a significant impact of key rate hikes on price dynamics, as revealed in their latest bulletin, "What Trends Say". Despite a slight decrease in the growth rate of consumer prices between December and January, the rate continues to hover above the 4% annual target. This indicates the persistence of inflationary pressures within the Russian economy.

Fighting Inflation with Monetary Policy

The report suggests that the Bank of Russia's monetary policy will maintain its restraining influence on consumer demand and prices. As such, the expectation is that price growth will further decelerate. However, the report also cautions against premature celebration. It asserts that it's too early to establish a stable trend towards a slowdown in inflation.

The influence of temporary pro-inflationary factors that emerged in the second half of 2023 is now transitioning towards a disinflationary influence. Yet, the full impact of these factors on the economy is yet to be realized.

Inflation Expectations Maintain Altitude

Despite the tightening of monetary policy, inflation expectations among both the general population and businesses remain high. This suggests that the effects of the Bank's policy changes on demand and price dynamics have not been fully actualized or understood.

World Food Prices and Regional Heterogeneity

The bulletin also delves into the impact of global food prices on domestic consumer and producer food prices in Russia. It explores how this dynamic has evolved over time, influenced by various policy changes and economic factors.

Significantly, the report highlights the regional differences in the pass-through effect of world food prices on internal producer prices within Russia. This regional heterogeneity in price effect underscores the complexity of managing inflation in a vast and diverse economy like Russia's.

Worth noting is the bulletin's disclaimer that its findings and recommendations might not necessarily reflect the official position of the Bank of Russia, thereby emphasizing the independent analytical nature of the research and forecasting department's work.