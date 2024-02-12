Russia Honors Electronic Warfare Troops with Commemorative Silver Coins

In an unprecedented move, the Central Bank of Russia announced the launch of three commemorative silver coins to honor the Electronic Warfare Troops of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces. The initiative, which took effect on February 12, 2024, aims to pay tribute to the troops' courage and service in the field of electronic warfare.

Silver Commemoratives Bearing the Symbols of Electronic Warfare

Each of these unique coins, weighing 7.78 grams and with a diameter of 25.0 mm, showcases the small emblem of the electronic warfare department, along with relief images of the Krasukha and Infauna electronic warfare complexes. The coins' front side is adorned with the State Emblem of the Russian Federation, the coin's denomination (1 ruble), the date of issue, and the metal designation.

Limited Mintage and Legal Tender Status

The Central Bank of Russia has limited the mintage of these commemorative coins to just 5,000 pieces for each design. These coins are considered legal tender within the Russian Federation, adding to a growing collection of commemorative silver coins that celebrate various aspects of the country's history and culture.

Honoring the Bravery and Service of Electronic Warfare Troops

By issuing these coins, the Central Bank of Russia aims to highlight the vital role played by the Electronic Warfare Troops in safeguarding the country's interests. These troops are responsible for the protection and defense of Russia's communication systems, as well as disrupting hostile electronic warfare activities. Their service is an essential component of modern-day warfare, making their recognition through these commemorative coins both fitting and timely.

In conclusion, the Central Bank of Russia's decision to issue commemorative silver coins honoring the Electronic Warfare Troops serves not only as a testament to their bravery and service but also as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of warfare. These coins, which are now legal tender within the Russian Federation, pay homage to those who remain vigilant in the face of technological advancements and ensure the nation's safety and security.

Key Points: