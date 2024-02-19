Rural Mutual Insurance Announces Record 5% Dividend for Wisconsin Farmers in 2023

In a significant announcement that marks a continuing trend of support for the agricultural community, Rural Mutual Insurance Company has declared a 5% dividend for 2023 farm policyholders, with an estimated $3.3 million set to be distributed in 2024. This move not only represents the eighth consecutive year of the Farm Dividend program but also underscores the company's unwavering commitment to reinvesting in Wisconsin's farms and bolstering the state's economy.

Unprecedented Support for Wisconsin's Agricultural Sector

Since the inception of its Farm Dividend program in 2017, Rural Mutual has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the agricultural community by returning a substantial portion of its profits to its policyholders. The upcoming payout of approximately $3.3 million in 2024 elevates the total amount disbursed over the last eight years to an impressive $23.6 million. This year's dividend is notably the largest to date, reflecting the company's robust financial health and its commitment to supporting the farming industry in Wisconsin. As the premier provider of farm insurance in a state renowned for its diverse and vibrant agricultural sector, Rural Mutual's actions resonate deeply within the community it serves.

A Tradition of Tailored Support

Founded by farmers for farmers, Rural Mutual Insurance Company has a rich history of providing specialized insurance services that meet the unique needs of Wisconsin's agricultural sector. The company's alignment with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and its status as a single-state insurer amplify its capacity to respond effectively to the specific challenges and opportunities that Wisconsin farmers face. Executive Vice President and CEO Dan Merk emphasized the significance of this year's dividend, stating, "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to the agricultural community and our role in supporting the economic vitality of Wisconsin farms."

A Future Focused on Growth and Reinvestment

Rural Mutual's consistent dividend payments are part of a broader strategy to foster the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector in Wisconsin. By returning profits to its policyholders, the company not only acknowledges the hard work and dedication of its farming community but also invests in the future of agriculture in the state. This approach has cemented Rural Mutual's position as a key player in the agricultural industry, with a strong focus on partnership and reinvestment. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to adapting its services and support mechanisms to meet the evolving needs of Wisconsin farmers, ensuring their prosperity and the continued success of the state's agricultural sector.

The announcement of the 2023 Farm Dividend program by Rural Mutual Insurance Company marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing effort to support and reinvest in Wisconsin's farming community. With a record $3.3 million slated for distribution in 2024, Rural Mutual continues to set a precedent for corporate responsibility and commitment to the agricultural sector, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the state's economy and a steadfast ally of its farmers.