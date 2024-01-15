en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion

In the quiet town of Hugo, Colorado, Kevin Stansbury, CEO of Lincoln Community Hospital, grapples with a daunting challenge that echoes across many rural American landscapes. The hospital, a crucial lifeline for the community, teeters on the brink of a financial precipice, with the urgent need for expansion clashing with the stark reality of limited funding.

Escalating Struggles for Rural Healthcare

Rural hospitals like Lincoln Community are finding it increasingly difficult to finance critical capital improvements necessary to meet modern medical standards. The escalating costs, coupled with lower insurance payments, rising interest rates, high inflation, and the burden of maintaining aging infrastructure, pose a formidable challenge. The American Society for Health Care Engineering has reported an increase in the average age of hospitals, signaling a disturbing trend. Brightly, a capital planning firm, has pointed out a significant maintenance backlog in U.S. healthcare facilities.

The Hill-Burton Act’s Legacy and Modern Dilemmas

Many of these rural hospitals were built with the aid of the Hill-Burton Act’s funding. However, these facilities now require substantial investments for upgrading. Compounding the financial strain is the fact that Medicare Advantage plans often fall short of covering full care costs. The necessity for 24/7 emergency room staffing, which only garners payment when patients arrive, further strains resources. The post-pandemic era has seen labor costs and supply prices surge, pushing rural hospitals ever closer to closure. In 2023 alone, nine rural hospitals shuttered their doors.

Efforts to Secure Sustainable Future

Recognizing the urgent need to bolster these rural community bulwarks, state and federal initiatives have been introduced. Loan programs and the Rural Health Care Facilities Revitalization Act aim to help rural hospitals secure more funding for capital projects. Despite the odds, Stansbury remains undeterred. He envisions a new hospital that will better serve the community but acknowledges that this ambitious project could cost up to $80 million due to spiraling construction costs.

The plight of Lincoln Community Hospital is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by rural healthcare facilities across the nation. It underscores an urgent need for comprehensive solutions to safeguard the future of rural healthcare, ensuring that communities, no matter how remote, have access to the essential healthcare services they need.

0
Finance Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
47 seconds ago
Dollarino: Revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency Market and Challenging the ETF Norm
In an era when the financial market is yearning for less regulation and more freedom, Dollarino emerges as a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project. This novel initiative aims to serve as an alternative to the standard single-industry-focused Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), often criticized for their lack of diversification. The goal is to empower investors, allowing them to
Dollarino: Revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency Market and Challenging the ETF Norm
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
1 min ago
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
Adaptive and ADSS Unveil Cloud-Based Retail Trading Platform
1 min ago
Adaptive and ADSS Unveil Cloud-Based Retail Trading Platform
Aena's Airports Soar to Record Passenger Traffic, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels
51 seconds ago
Aena's Airports Soar to Record Passenger Traffic, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels
AkzoNobel Wins Prestigious Award for Digital Innovation in Paints and Coatings Industry
57 seconds ago
AkzoNobel Wins Prestigious Award for Digital Innovation in Paints and Coatings Industry
Axon Enterprise: A Deeper Look at the Financial Performance and Investment Potential
1 min ago
Axon Enterprise: A Deeper Look at the Financial Performance and Investment Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
54 seconds
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
1 min
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
1 min
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
1 min
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
2 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
2 mins
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
5 mins
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
20 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
49 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app