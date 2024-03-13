RungtaGreentech Initiates IPO to Fund Expansion, Enhances Plastic Recycling Capabilities

Rungta Greentech Ltd., a pioneering manufacturer of both recycled and virgin plastic products, announced its ambitious plan on Wednesday to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). This strategic move aims to significantly bolster its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the domain of sustainable and food-grade recycled plastics.

Strategic Expansion through IPO

With the filing of its draft papers for an IPO, RungtaGreentech is set to issue a fresh batch of 38 lakh equity shares, each with a nominal value of Rs 10. This pivotal step will see the company's shares listed on the NSE Emerge platform, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the sole book-running lead manager for this IPO, with Link Intime India Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. The funds raised are earmarked for a noble and strategic cause - the establishment of a new manufacturing facility under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rungta Eco Extrusions Pvt Ltd, alongside catering to general corporate purposes.

Innovative Product Line Expansion

This new facility is not just an expansion but a forward integration for Rungta Greentech Ltd. It is set to introduce food-grade recycled PET Resin and recycled HDPE/ PP granules into its product portfolio, thereby enhancing its sustainability initiatives. The company, headquartered in Kolkata, has been a notable player in the industry since its inception by Deepak Rungta and Praveen Rungta in August 2005. It boasts two manufacturing facilities in Howrah, West Bengal, producing a variety of products ranging from recycled PET Flakes to Polyester Dope-Dyed Monofilament Yarn, Nylon Monofilament Yarn, and Blow- and Injection-Molded Jars and Caps.

Financial Footprint and Future Outlook

Rungta Greentech's financial performance in the first half of the current financial year, ending September 30, 2023, has been promising, with a revenue of Rs 23.76 crore and a profit of Rs 2.45 crore. This IPO initiative is not just a financial venture but a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth. By expanding its manufacturing capabilities, RungtaGreentech is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry, particularly in the sustainable production of plastic products.

As RungtaGreentech Ltd. embarks on this new chapter with its IPO, the focus is not solely on financial growth but on fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing process. This strategic move is expected to not only elevate the company's market position but also contribute significantly to the global fight against plastic pollution. Through innovation, strategic investment, and a commitment to sustainability, RungtaGreentech is setting a precedent for the future of the plastic manufacturing industry.