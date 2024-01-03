RUNE’s Path to Recovery: A Rise Towards $10?
In a fresh wave of recovery, Thorchain’s native token, RUNE, paints a promising picture for traders and investors. Following a bearish conclusion to the previous week, the token has bounced back from a vital demand zone, and technical indicators suggest a potential bullish pattern breakout that might drive the price towards the $10 mark. The current uptrend is buoyed by a rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, hinting at a continuation of the recovery trajectory.
RUNE’s Bullish Indicators
The RUNE price has recently surged by 14.55%, forming three consecutive bullish candles, a positive signal for traders. Coupled with an increase in intraday trading volume, this points to the possibility of a sustained uptrend. The technical landscape also paints a bullish picture, with a crossover in the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and signal lines, as well as a strengthening demand indicated by the 50-day and 200-day EMA.
Potential Breakouts and Supports
If RUNE manages to hold its price above the 23.60% Fibonacci level at $5.75, we could see a breakout from the double bottom pattern. This, in turn, could lead to the formation of a new high near $10. However, if the price slips below $5.75, there might be a retest of the $4.96 support level, which marks the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from a previous rally.
Long-Term Outlook
Looking beyond immediate trends, Thorchain’s long-term forecast also appears bullish. According to current predictions, the value of Thorchain could surge by 225.41% by the end of 2026, reaching $15.34 by the close of 2025 and eventually surpassing $27.13 in 2028. By 2031, the average price is projected to hit $61.97, and by 2032, it could climb as high as $85.38. By 2033, the price is estimated to reach a stellar $114.95. However, these projections should be taken with a grain of caution as they are based on current market trends and future predictions can change based on numerous factors.
