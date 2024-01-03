en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RUNE’s Path to Recovery: A Rise Towards $10?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
RUNE’s Path to Recovery: A Rise Towards $10?

In a fresh wave of recovery, Thorchain’s native token, RUNE, paints a promising picture for traders and investors. Following a bearish conclusion to the previous week, the token has bounced back from a vital demand zone, and technical indicators suggest a potential bullish pattern breakout that might drive the price towards the $10 mark. The current uptrend is buoyed by a rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, hinting at a continuation of the recovery trajectory.

RUNE’s Bullish Indicators

The RUNE price has recently surged by 14.55%, forming three consecutive bullish candles, a positive signal for traders. Coupled with an increase in intraday trading volume, this points to the possibility of a sustained uptrend. The technical landscape also paints a bullish picture, with a crossover in the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and signal lines, as well as a strengthening demand indicated by the 50-day and 200-day EMA.

Potential Breakouts and Supports

If RUNE manages to hold its price above the 23.60% Fibonacci level at $5.75, we could see a breakout from the double bottom pattern. This, in turn, could lead to the formation of a new high near $10. However, if the price slips below $5.75, there might be a retest of the $4.96 support level, which marks the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from a previous rally.

Long-Term Outlook

Looking beyond immediate trends, Thorchain’s long-term forecast also appears bullish. According to current predictions, the value of Thorchain could surge by 225.41% by the end of 2026, reaching $15.34 by the close of 2025 and eventually surpassing $27.13 in 2028. By 2031, the average price is projected to hit $61.97, and by 2032, it could climb as high as $85.38. By 2033, the price is estimated to reach a stellar $114.95. However, these projections should be taken with a grain of caution as they are based on current market trends and future predictions can change based on numerous factors.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UniFirst Corporation to Announce Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Amidst Mixed Expectations

By Nitish Verma

AEP: A Beacon in the Utility Sector with Strong Investment Potential

By Hadeel Hashem

CSL and Adelaide Brighton Cement to Build World's First Fully Electric Self-Unloading Vessel

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CRA International: Navigating Through Current Challenges and The Road Ahead

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka's Electricity Sector in Transition ...
@Business · 2 mins
Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka's Electricity Sector in Transition ...
heart comment 0
Nordex Group Secures Major Turbine Orders for Swedish Wind Farms

By Waqas Arain

Nordex Group Secures Major Turbine Orders for Swedish Wind Farms
Nordex Group Secures Contracts for New Wind Farms in Sweden: A Major Boost for European Energy Transition

By Waqas Arain

Nordex Group Secures Contracts for New Wind Farms in Sweden: A Major Boost for European Energy Transition
Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation Depositary Shares Series A

By Waqas Arain

Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation Depositary Shares Series A
GAIL (India) Ltd Actively Seeking LNG Cargo for January Delivery

By Dil Bar Irshad

GAIL (India) Ltd Actively Seeking LNG Cargo for January Delivery
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
2 mins
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
2 mins
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
3 mins
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
3 mins
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
3 mins
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
3 mins
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
5 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
5 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
5 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app