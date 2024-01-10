Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame’: A Grand Plan to Revive DeFi

In an audacious move, Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, has unfolded a grand plan, ‘Endgame,’ to breathe life back into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The plan, sparked by his disillusionment with the crypto space, marred by Ponzi schemes and frivolous tokens, represents his final attempt to restructure MakerDAO and propel his vision.

MakerDAO: The Sleeping Giant

MakerDAO, backed by billions in U.S. Treasurys and on-chain assets and generating substantial revenue, is often viewed as undervalued due to its innate complexity. Christensen sees this complexity as a hurdle to overcome and an opportunity for growth.

Endgame: A Five-Phase Strategy

‘Endgame’ is not a plan for the faint-hearted. It involves a five-phase rebranding and restructuring strategy, including the creation of six new subDAOs, the reissuance of Maker (MKR) tokens, and the implementation of artificial intelligence to make MakerDAO the first genuinely autonomous DAO.

Aligning Incentives and Addressing Governance

Despite the plan’s complexity and the criticism it has drawn from both insiders and the broader community, Christensen remains resolute. He believes that by aligning incentives and creating smaller, motivated groups, it will be possible to address the governance issues that have plagued the platform. The plan, despite its perceived incomprehensibility, has been passed with votes from Christensen, venture capital firm a16z, and two other delegate addresses.

At the heart of it all, Christensen’s long-term goal is to address the human element in DAOs and foster a system that is immune to internal politics and greed. If successful, this could revolutionize the way DAOs operate, setting a precedent for other organizations to follow.