en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame’: A Grand Plan to Revive DeFi

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame’: A Grand Plan to Revive DeFi

In an audacious move, Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, has unfolded a grand plan, ‘Endgame,’ to breathe life back into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The plan, sparked by his disillusionment with the crypto space, marred by Ponzi schemes and frivolous tokens, represents his final attempt to restructure MakerDAO and propel his vision.

MakerDAO: The Sleeping Giant

MakerDAO, backed by billions in U.S. Treasurys and on-chain assets and generating substantial revenue, is often viewed as undervalued due to its innate complexity. Christensen sees this complexity as a hurdle to overcome and an opportunity for growth.

Endgame: A Five-Phase Strategy

‘Endgame’ is not a plan for the faint-hearted. It involves a five-phase rebranding and restructuring strategy, including the creation of six new subDAOs, the reissuance of Maker (MKR) tokens, and the implementation of artificial intelligence to make MakerDAO the first genuinely autonomous DAO.

Aligning Incentives and Addressing Governance

Despite the plan’s complexity and the criticism it has drawn from both insiders and the broader community, Christensen remains resolute. He believes that by aligning incentives and creating smaller, motivated groups, it will be possible to address the governance issues that have plagued the platform. The plan, despite its perceived incomprehensibility, has been passed with votes from Christensen, venture capital firm a16z, and two other delegate addresses.

At the heart of it all, Christensen’s long-term goal is to address the human element in DAOs and foster a system that is immune to internal politics and greed. If successful, this could revolutionize the way DAOs operate, setting a precedent for other organizations to follow.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
2 mins ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC's Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos
U.S. asset managers are on the edge of their seats as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce a decision on the approval of trading spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This development could significantly alter the landscape of the cryptocurrency industry, which has been tainted by a series of scandals. Expectations and
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC's Verdict on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid False Post Chaos
Binance to Delist Nine Digital Asset Pairs Amid Quality Assurance Drive
3 hours ago
Binance to Delist Nine Digital Asset Pairs Amid Quality Assurance Drive
The Crypto World Awaits SEC's Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs
3 hours ago
The Crypto World Awaits SEC's Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Ethereum Classic Experiences Heightened Volatility and Trading Volume
36 mins ago
Ethereum Classic Experiences Heightened Volatility and Trading Volume
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
1 hour ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Awaiting SEC's Decision Amid Rising Anticipation
2 hours ago
Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Awaiting SEC's Decision Amid Rising Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
23 seconds
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
1 min
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
2 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
3 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
3 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
3 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
5 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
5 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
6 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app