Rumble Inc’s Stock Price Takes a Hit Amid Profitability Challenges

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM), a prominent player in the Software – Application industry, encountered a dip in its stock price at the dawn of trading on December 29, 2024. The opening price of $4.60 marked a 3.44% fall from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock price oscillated between a high of $4.65 and a low of $4.44, finally settling at $4.65. Over the past 52 weeks, Rumble Inc’s share price has swung from a low of $4.33 to a high of $11.25.

Financial Highlights

The company has witnessed significant sales growth of 158.02% over the past five years. However, profitability has been a challenge with a gross margin of -15.02%, an operating margin of -87.56%, and a pretax margin of -29.50%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) have been notably negative, with an average yearly EPS reported as -1240.00%. Rumble Inc’s shares in circulation stand at $111.47 million with a float of $64.22 million.

Insider Ownership and Transactions

Interestingly, Rumble Inc is predominantly insider-owned, with insiders holding 77.08% of the stock and institutional investors owning 9.02%. Recent insider transactions have seen a sale of 1,100,000 shares at $4.35 per share and another sale of 1,100,000 shares at $4.65 per share.

Key Financial Ratios and Stock Performance

The company’s net margin stands at -28.96%, and it has a return on equity of -3.72. Projected earnings per share for the present fiscal year stand at 457.81, while a sharp fall to -1240.00% is expected in the following year. Rumble Inc’s quick ratio is 6.47, and its price to sales ratio is 15.62. The company has a diluted EPS of -0.44, which is forecasted to be -0.22 in the next quarter and -0.58 in a year.

The stock has displayed volatility with a 5-day average volume of 1.63 million and a year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. Over the past 14 days, the stock has experienced a historical volatility of 64.06%. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81 while the 200-day Moving Average stands at $7.33. The resistance and support levels are identified at $4.61 and $4.40, respectively. Rumble Inc boasts a market cap of 1.26 billion, annual sales of 39,380K, and an annual income of -11,400K.