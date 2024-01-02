en English
Business

Rumble Inc’s Stock Price Takes a Hit Amid Profitability Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Rumble Inc’s Stock Price Takes a Hit Amid Profitability Challenges

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM), a prominent player in the Software – Application industry, encountered a dip in its stock price at the dawn of trading on December 29, 2024. The opening price of $4.60 marked a 3.44% fall from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock price oscillated between a high of $4.65 and a low of $4.44, finally settling at $4.65. Over the past 52 weeks, Rumble Inc’s share price has swung from a low of $4.33 to a high of $11.25.

Financial Highlights

The company has witnessed significant sales growth of 158.02% over the past five years. However, profitability has been a challenge with a gross margin of -15.02%, an operating margin of -87.56%, and a pretax margin of -29.50%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) have been notably negative, with an average yearly EPS reported as -1240.00%. Rumble Inc’s shares in circulation stand at $111.47 million with a float of $64.22 million.

Insider Ownership and Transactions

Interestingly, Rumble Inc is predominantly insider-owned, with insiders holding 77.08% of the stock and institutional investors owning 9.02%. Recent insider transactions have seen a sale of 1,100,000 shares at $4.35 per share and another sale of 1,100,000 shares at $4.65 per share.

Key Financial Ratios and Stock Performance

The company’s net margin stands at -28.96%, and it has a return on equity of -3.72. Projected earnings per share for the present fiscal year stand at 457.81, while a sharp fall to -1240.00% is expected in the following year. Rumble Inc’s quick ratio is 6.47, and its price to sales ratio is 15.62. The company has a diluted EPS of -0.44, which is forecasted to be -0.22 in the next quarter and -0.58 in a year.

The stock has displayed volatility with a 5-day average volume of 1.63 million and a year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. Over the past 14 days, the stock has experienced a historical volatility of 64.06%. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81 while the 200-day Moving Average stands at $7.33. The resistance and support levels are identified at $4.61 and $4.40, respectively. Rumble Inc boasts a market cap of 1.26 billion, annual sales of 39,380K, and an annual income of -11,400K.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

