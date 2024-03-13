Royal Sense IPO Gains Momentum: Subscription Details and Market Response

Royal Sense Limited, a newcomer in the medical supplies sector, initiated its IPO subscription process on March 12, 2024, marking a significant step in its expansion journey. The SME IPO, aimed at raising ₹9.86 crores, witnessed a moderate investor response on its opening day with a notable increase in subscriptions on the following day.

Advertisment

Initial Public Offering Overview

The Royal Sense IPO, which opened for subscription on March 12, 2024, offers a total of 12,90,000 shares, equally divided between retail investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). On the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed over 1.53 times, with retail investors showing robust interest by fully booking their portion. This surge in subscriptions underscores the growing investor confidence in Royal Sense's potential, specializing in distributing a diverse range of medical equipment and supplies across various Indian states.

Company Profile and Objectives

Advertisment

Founded in 2023, Royal Sense Limited has swiftly established itself as a key player in the healthcare supply chain, catering to the Ministry of Health Departments and private healthcare institutions with its comprehensive product lineup. The company's strategic focus on enhancing its distribution network and product availability is evident in its IPO objectives. The funds raised are earmarked for bolstering working capital, covering issue expenses, and supporting general corporate endeavors, poised to fuel Royal Sense's growth trajectory and operational scalability.

Market Anticipation and Listing Details

Despite the absence of a Grey Market Premium (GMP), the investor enthusiasm reflects optimism regarding Royal Sense's market debut. Scheduled for a listing on the BSE SME platform on March 19, 2024, the IPO's successful subscription could set a positive precedent for the company's stock performance. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited helms the IPO as the book running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd managing the issue's registry. The market eagerly awaits the allotment conclusion on March 15, 2024, anticipating the impact of Royal Sense's market entry on the healthcare supply sector.

The robust response to Royal Sense's IPO portrays a promising outlook for the company, highlighting investor confidence in its business model and growth prospects. As Royal Sense prepares for its market debut, the healthcare industry and investment community alike keenly observe the potential ripple effects of this new entrant. Royal Sense's journey from an IPO to a publicly traded entity could herald a new era of growth and innovation in medical supply distribution, setting benchmarks for similar SMEs in the healthcare sector.