Royal London Ireland’s Mark Reilly Addresses Retirement Income Queries

In a recent interaction, Mark Reilly, the Pensions Proposition lead at Royal London Ireland, addressed a range of questions aimed at improving retirement income and pension plans. The queries he responded to tackled practical issues faced by individuals trying to secure their financial future.

Navigating The Challenges of Living on Pension

The first question came from an individual grappling with the costs of living on a pension, unable to re-engage with their physically demanding job. Reilly’s advice was two-fold: exploring self-employment, specifically as a consultant or contractor in their field of expertise, and investigating real estate opportunities for homeowners. The latter could include the Irish rent-a-room relief scheme that fetches up to €14,000 tax-free annually, renting out a second property, or downsizing. He also underscored the importance of careful budgeting and seeking financial advice.

Joining A Pension Scheme At 60

The second query originated from a 60-year-old who had not yet joined a work pension scheme. Reilly reassured that it was never too late to start, pointing out the potential to contribute up to 40% of relevant earnings with tax relief. He recommended consulting a financial broker to optimize pension contributions and benefit from employer matches.

Managing Accumulated Pension As A Contractor

The final question was from an individual transitioning to a contractor role, uncertain about managing their accumulated pension. Reilly suggested that a personal retirement bond (PRB) could be a viable option. This would allow for a transfer from a company pension scheme to a PRB, thereby nurturing funds for later life. He noted that funds in a PRB are typically inaccessible until the age of 60, except in cases of early retirement or ill health.

Reilly’s insights underline the importance of personalized financial strategies in securing a comfortable retirement. As individuals’ circumstances vary, so do the paths to financial security in their golden years. Whether it’s considering alternate employment options, leveraging real estate, or making the most of pension schemes, each strategy can contribute significantly to enhancing retirement income.