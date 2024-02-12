Royal Group Phnom Penh SEZ Plc. Sees Staggering 236% Rise in Net Profits in 2023

In a staggering financial turnaround, Royal Group Phnom Penh SEZ Plc. (RGPPSP) announced an almost four-fold surge in net profits in 2023, a testament to the company's strengthening profitability.

A Triumphant Ascent

RGPPSP's net profits skyrocketed from $26.3 million in 2022 to a remarkable $62 million in 2023, marking a 136 percent year-on-year increase in revenue. This impressive growth can be attributed to higher construction revenue generated by the developer.

The Driving Force

At the heart of RGPPSP's financial triumph lies the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone (PPSEZ), a 357.3-hectare industrial park that has been publicly listed on the Cambodia Stock Exchange since 2016. As a holding company of the PPSEZ, RGPPSP provides tailored infrastructure solutions, on-site administrative services, and a strategic location for skilled human resources.

A Momentary Dip

Despite the overall success, RGPPSP experienced a temporary setback in the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the same period in 2022, net profits plummeted by 42.6 percent. This decrease in profits can be traced back to lower margins from land sales.

As we look back on RGPPSP's remarkable financial journey in 2023, it becomes evident that the company has not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger than ever. By focusing on providing top-tier infrastructure solutions and leveraging the strategic advantages of the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone, RGPPSP has demonstrated its resilience and its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Note: The figures mentioned in this article are based on the company's financial reports and are accurate as of February 12, 2024.