Ross McEwan Steps Down as CEO of NAB, Leaving a Legacy of Recovery and Growth

When Ross McEwan took the helm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, he was facing what many called the 'hardest job in banking'. The bank was in dire straits, grappling with colossal losses and toxic assets, a result of a poorly timed acquisition of ABN AMRO. A taxpayer-funded bailout became inevitable, which, in turn, led to the British government becoming a significant shareholder, keen on retrieving its investment.

Australian Banks Weather the Storm

While RBS was struggling, Australian banks seemed to have successfully ridden out the crisis, maintaining both profits and dividends. However, the country was not immune to banking misconduct scandals, which eventually led to a wave of executive departures at major establishments like the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and the National Australia Bank (NAB).

A New Challenge for McEwan

In 2019, McEwan was appointed CEO of NAB, a role that would require him to reverse decades of underperformance. His tenure began amidst the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, which only added to the gravity of his task, as the economic impact of the pandemic led banks to cut dividends.

McEwan's Redemption of NAB

Despite the challenges, McEwan's strategy and approach stabilized the bank and won over stakeholders. He streamlined the bank's operations, sold off non-banking businesses, and focused on enhancing the performance of the business lending division. Under his leadership, NAB's business lending grew by a remarkable 31%, and the division's underlying profit saw an increase of 38%.

While much of the credit for the bank's recovery is given to the efforts of former CFO Craig Drummond and the credibility of chairman Phil Chronican, McEwan's tenure is considered as the crucial finishing touch. After serving for four years, McEwan stepped down on February 7, 2024, expressing his desire to spend more time with family and explore board positions, leaving NAB in a considerably stronger position than it was when he took over.

Now, the mantle passes on to Andrew Irvine, who faces the daunting task of following in McEwan's successful footsteps and continuing NAB's upward trajectory.