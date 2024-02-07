RON Coin's Price Rollercoaster and Suspicions of Insider Trading

The cryptocurrency landscape witnessed a dramatic upheaval with a considerable price hike of the RON Coin, rapidly escalating to $3.5, post its introduction to the Coinbase roadmap. However, the coin's promising journey hit a snag when Binance unveiled its listing, marking a significant downturn. The tumultuous course of the RON Coin can be traced back to the selling activity of Arca Investments, a staunch financial supporter of the Ronin network, which was unveiled by Nansen, the pioneering analytics firm in the crypto space.

Advertisment

Arca's Role in RON's Price Fluctuation

Arca Investments has been steadily liquidating its RON holdings throughout the year, a strategy that intensified on the day Binance made its listing public. This selling spree coincided with a dip in RON's price, casting a shadow of suspicion on the investment firm. Arca executed an exchange of 1.5 million RON tokens for ETH before Binance's announcement, strategically leveraging its position as a liquidity provider for RON-related trading pairs.

Insider Trading – A Crime or a Common Practice?

Advertisment

The series of events has catapulted the issue of insider trading into the spotlight. While deemed illegal in conventional trading and considered a punishable offence in the United States, the crypto world is no stranger to such practices. The case brings to mind previous allegations levelled against tech magnate Elon Musk.

The Aftermath: RON Coin's Price Struggles Post Binance Listing

Following the whirlwind of events, the price of RON Coin slipped to $2.52 on Binance, marking a 7% decline in a span of 24 hours. The coin oscillated between a high of $3.22 and a low of $2.37 during the listing. Meanwhile, other platforms witnessed the price peak at $3.6. Analysts suggest that RON Coin might discover support at $2.46, with the potential for further decline to $2.18 and $1.93 if it plummets below this level. The major support is earmarked at $1.75.

Despite the tumult, it is vital to note that the information shared should not be misconstrued as investment advice. The high volatility and the inherent risks of cryptocurrencies serve as a stark reminder for potential investors to tread with caution.