Roma Green Finance Ltd. Announces Share Offering on Nasdaq

Roma Green Finance Ltd., a Hong Kong-based company trading under the ticker ‘ROMA’, has announced the pricing of its share offering on Nasdaq. The public offering, set to commence on January 9, will consist of approximately 2.45 million shares valued at $4 each, with a view to raise an estimated $9.8 million.

Share Offering Details

With an additional offer of around 625.5 thousand shares by a selling shareholder at the same price per share, the company aims to accumulate close to $2.5 million. These shares are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the trading symbol ‘ROMA’, with the offering set to conclude on or around January 11.

Utilization of Proceeds

Roma Green Finance plans to allocate the proceeds from this offering towards the expansion of its operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The funds will also be used for the development of its business, the establishment of a formal ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) academy, and other corporate-related purposes. The company’s goal is to strengthen and expand its green and sustainable finance and climate risk advisory business, while enhancing its industry positioning and business development.

Market Response

As of the announcement, Roma’s stock price on Nasdaq remains steady at $4, showing no fluctuations. This stability in stock price, despite the announcement of the share offering, indicates the market’s confidence in the company’s growth strategy and its potential to deliver on its business objectives.