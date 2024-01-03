Rohit Srivastava’s Insightful Analysis on the Indian Financial Market

Strike Money Analytics & Indiacharts founder, Rohit Srivastava, shared his calculated analysis of India’s financial markets, focusing primarily on the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices, and more specifically on the PSU Bank Index. Srivastava’s observations show that the PSU Bank Index has demonstrated resilient performance, keeping its place well above its 20-day average, with prospects of climbing even higher in near future.

PSU Bank Index: A Rising Star Amid Risks

While the ascent of the PSU Bank Index is a sign of bullish market conditions, Srivastava alerts investors about the escalating risks associated with the index’s rising value. He advises a tempered approach towards PSU banks, highlighting the importance of risk management in the face of impressive but potentially volatile market performance.

Correction on the Horizons?

Srivastava’s predictions suggest the market could be ripe for a correction, possibly in the latter part of the month. This forecast comes despite the prevailing bullish trends. He provided specific levels for the Nifty and Bank Nifty that investors should keep an eye on, indicating that failure to break certain levels could prompt attempts to reach new peaks. However, the possibility of a correction still lurks.

Sector Performance: Winners and Losers

On the sector front, Srivastava points to pharma as a likely outperformer, attributing its potential success to its stability and defensive play allure. On the other hand, he raises concerns about possible weaknesses in the financials, auto sector, and non-banking PSU stocks. Some of these sectors, he notes, are alarmingly overbought, cautioning investors to tread carefully.

Today’s Bank Nifty opened marginally higher, with an equal number of stocks in the green and red. Bandhan Bank emerged as the top gainer, while Punjab National Bank trailed as the top loser. Furthermore, the Nifty Private bank index rose by 0.7%, whereas the Nifty PSU bank index fell by 0.15%. Bank Nifty futures opened lower and closed below the 48,000 support level, signaling a bearish sign. The nearest support stands at 47,500, with resistance at 48,600 and 49,000. Short Bank Nifty futures at 47,930 with a stop-loss at 48,100, suggested Srivastava.