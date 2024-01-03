en English
Business

Robot Portfolio Celebrates 25 Years of Stock-Picking Success

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Robot Portfolio Celebrates 25 Years of Stock-Picking Success

Marking a quarter-century of impressive returns, the Robot Portfolio—an automated stock selection strategy—celebrates its 25th anniversary. Using a stringent criterion of purchasing the least expensive stocks based on price-earnings (P/E) ratios, the portfolio has targeted companies with a market value of $500 million or more, positive earnings, and debt that is less than equity. Over the years, this rigorous methodology has yielded a theoretical return of 1374%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index’s 598%.

Energy Sector Dominates 2024 Portfolio

This year, the Robot Portfolio has exhibited a strong inclination towards energy companies, with eight out of ten companies from this sector making it to the list. Featured firms include Southwestern Energy, Gulfport Energy, CNX Resources, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Sphere Entertainment, PBF Energy, Chesapeake Energy, SilverBow Resources, SandRidge Energy, and Peabody Energy. The portfolio’s average annual return stands at a staggering 17.0%, in contrast to the S&P’s 8.0%.

Performance Analysis and Future Predictions

With a compound annual growth rate of 11.41% versus 7.6% for the S&P, the Robot Portfolio has demonstrated consistent performance. Throughout its history, the portfolio has recorded gains 17 times and outperformed the index 13 times. However, it’s crucial to remember that these results are hypothetical, derived from a theoretical model, and do not guarantee future performance.

Origins and Philosophy

Established in 1999 by an unnamed columnist, the Robot Portfolio deviates from conventional stock-picking strategies, taking a purely numerical approach to stock value. This objective algorithm has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index, echoing the portfolio’s emphasis on undervalued stocks and often demonstrating a preference for specific sectors.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

