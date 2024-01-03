Robot Portfolio Celebrates 25 Years of Stock-Picking Success

Marking a quarter-century of impressive returns, the Robot Portfolio—an automated stock selection strategy—celebrates its 25th anniversary. Using a stringent criterion of purchasing the least expensive stocks based on price-earnings (P/E) ratios, the portfolio has targeted companies with a market value of $500 million or more, positive earnings, and debt that is less than equity. Over the years, this rigorous methodology has yielded a theoretical return of 1374%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index’s 598%.

Energy Sector Dominates 2024 Portfolio

This year, the Robot Portfolio has exhibited a strong inclination towards energy companies, with eight out of ten companies from this sector making it to the list. Featured firms include Southwestern Energy, Gulfport Energy, CNX Resources, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Sphere Entertainment, PBF Energy, Chesapeake Energy, SilverBow Resources, SandRidge Energy, and Peabody Energy. The portfolio’s average annual return stands at a staggering 17.0%, in contrast to the S&P’s 8.0%.

Performance Analysis and Future Predictions

With a compound annual growth rate of 11.41% versus 7.6% for the S&P, the Robot Portfolio has demonstrated consistent performance. Throughout its history, the portfolio has recorded gains 17 times and outperformed the index 13 times. However, it’s crucial to remember that these results are hypothetical, derived from a theoretical model, and do not guarantee future performance.

Origins and Philosophy

Established in 1999 by an unnamed columnist, the Robot Portfolio deviates from conventional stock-picking strategies, taking a purely numerical approach to stock value. This objective algorithm has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index, echoing the portfolio’s emphasis on undervalued stocks and often demonstrating a preference for specific sectors.