Robertson Stephens Expands to Connecticut, Assets Soar Past $5 Billion with Thrush Group Acquisition

Robertson Stephens, a wealth management firm based in San Francisco, California, has announced its strategic acquisition of the Thrush Group, marking a significant expansion into Connecticut.

Advertisment

This move not only broadens Robertson Stephens' geographical footprint but also elevates its assets under management to over $5 billion. The acquisition brings onboard Thrush Group's founders, William Thrush and Meghan Rump, as managing directors and principals at Robertson Stephens, following their successful advisory practice initiated by Hightower in 2016.

Strategic Growth Through Acquisition

Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO of Robertson Stephens, expressed enthusiasm over the new addition, highlighting the strategic importance of Connecticut for the firm's expansion. Thrush and Rump's deep-rooted experience in serving Fairfield County's families and their expertise in the alternative asset space were cited as key factors for this acquisition. Bhattacharyya also shed light on the company's growth strategy, emphasizing the role of acquisitions in catapulting Robertson Stephens from managing $450 million to over $5.1 billion in assets within six years. This acquisition represents the 18th advisor team to join Robertson Stephens in the past five years, underscoring a robust expansion strategy complemented by organic growth.

Advertisment

Expertise and Experience

Before joining Robertson Stephens, Thrush and Rump made significant contributions to the financial advisory landscape during their tenure at Merrill Lynch. Thrush, with a focus on asset management and tax-minimization strategies, and Rump, with nearly two decades of experience in financial services and wealth management, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their new roles. Their appointment is seen as a pivotal development for Robertson Stephens, enabling the firm to enhance its service offerings and deepen its reach within the affluent market of private business owners and families in Connecticut.

Implications for the Future

The acquisition of the Thrush Group by Robertson Stephens not only signifies a substantial increase in the firm's assets under management but also marks a crucial step in its strategic expansion efforts. By entering the Connecticut market and integrating Thrush and Rump's expertise, Robertson Stephens is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the affluent client segment. This move also reflects the firm's commitment to growth through both acquisitions and organic strategies, setting a strong precedent for future expansions. As Robertson Stephens continues to extend its reach and enhance its offerings, the financial landscape in Fairfield County and beyond is poised for transformation.