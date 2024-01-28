Robert Redford's Napa County Estate Sold for $7 Million

Acclaimed Oscar-winning actor and director, Robert Redford, has let go of his scenic Napa County retreat for $7 million, $500,000 less than the original asking price listed in 2017. The 82-year-old, celebrated for his performances in iconic films like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men," and "The Sting," also garnered an Academy Award for directing "Ordinary People" in 1980 and bagged an honorary Oscar in 2002.

Redford's St. Helena Estate

The estate, situated in St. Helena, Napa County, is a sprawling 10-acre property that Redford purchased in 2004. It boasts a European-style country house, a detached studio, a garage/barn, and a workshop. The main house alone encompasses a generous 5,255 square feet of living space, tastefully adorned with beamed ceilings and accentuated by a cozy stone fireplace.

Features of the Property

The house includes three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and provides a plethora of modern amenities. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking treetop views enhancing the property's serenity. The master suite is a luxurious haven featuring its own fireplace and a freestanding tub. Outdoors, the property extends its allure with a patio, swimming pool, cabana, fire pit, and a redwood hot tub, all contributing to a perfect balance of comfort and luxury.

Closure of the Sale

Steven Mavromihalis of Pacific Union International facilitated the real estate transaction. Despite a slight dip in the sale price, the property's intrinsic charm and Redford's star power undoubtedly played key roles in closing the deal.