Robert Leary Joins Voya Financial’s Board of Directors

Renowned health, wealth, and investment behemoth, Voya Financial, Inc., has officially declared the induction of Robert Leary into its board of directors, marking the start of his tenure on January 8, 2024. Leary, a seasoned professional with a rich experience of over three decades spanning various sectors such as asset management, employee benefits, retirement, insurance, and annuities, looks forward to contributing to Voya’s growth in his new role.

Leary’s Multifaceted Role at Voya

Currently serving as a senior advisor at Leapfrog Investments, Leary’s responsibilities at Voya will include active participation in multiple committees. These include the compensation, benefits and talent management committee; the nominating, governance and social responsibility committee; and the technology, innovation and operations committee.

High Expectations from Industry Stalwarts

Leary’s appointment to the board of directors has been met with enthusiastic responses from Voya’s top brass. Rodney O. Martin, Jr., the executive chairman of Voya Financial, expressed his strong belief in Leary’s capacity to augment the board with his in-depth industry knowledge and experience. Similarly, Heather Lavallee, CEO of Voya Financial, also foresees valuable contributions from Leary, given his impressive leadership history at several renowned financial institutions.

Leary’s Illustrious Career

Leary’s career is dotted with significant roles at a string of notable financial institutions, including The Olayan Group, TIAA Global Asset Management, and ING Financial Services. Besides his forthcoming role at Voya, Leary also holds board memberships for Intact Financial, Citizens Bank, and Wilton Re US. His educational qualifications include a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in history from Union College.

With its commitment to ethical business practices, workplace equality, and disability inclusion, Voya Financial continues to pave the way as a trailblazer in the financial sector. Currently, the company serves an impressive 14.7 million clients and extends its workplace benefits and savings offerings to 16.5 million individuals through Benefitfocus, a Voya company.

As Leary steps into his new role, the finance world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the next chapter of Voya’s journey under his experienced guidance.