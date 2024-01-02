en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Robert Kiyosaki’s Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Robert Kiyosaki’s Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look

Bestselling author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, recently shared his unique and somewhat unconventional perspective on debt and investment in an Instagram reel. He drew a clear distinction between assets and liabilities, challenging conventional wisdom with his approach to using debt as a tool to build wealth.

Debt and Luxury: An Unconventional Perspective

Kiyosaki views his luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce, as liabilities, not because of their price tags, but because they are fully paid off. This perspective is a departure from the norm as most people would consider these luxury items as assets. In Kiyosaki’s financial playbook, however, only items that generate income qualify as assets.

‘Good Debt’ and the Gold Standard

Expressing distrust in cash savings due to the U.S. dollar’s decoupling from the gold standard in 1971, Kiyosaki prefers to save in gold and silver. His approach has led him to accumulate an unprecedented $1.2 billion in debt—an amount he considers not a problem for himself, but a risk for the banks. His investment strategy includes what he terms ‘good debt’—debt that builds wealth— to acquire assets such as real estate, businesses, and other investments.

Kiyosaki’s Investment Portfolio: Diversification Is Key

Kiyosaki is critical of fiat money, favoring investments in ‘real assets’ like Bitcoin, gold, silver, and even Wagyu cattle. Bitcoin, in his view, serves as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currency, while gold is seen as more stable and reliable. Silver is considered a valuable long-term investment, and real estate is appreciated for its potential for rental income and capital gains.

His diverse portfolio also includes Wagyu cattle, reflecting his belief in diversifying beyond traditional investments. This strategy resonates with his emphasis on financial education and his view of money as a tool for asset acquisition and wealth generation.

Despite his success, Kiyosaki’s approach is not without risks. His past financial troubles, including a bankruptcy filing in 2012 due to a legal dispute, serve as a reminder that his strategies, while they may work for some, are not a surefire path to wealth and should be adopted with caution.

0
Business Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year's Gift

By Saboor Bayat

Las Vegas Gasoline Prices Hit 10-Year High in Early January 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Electricity Prices to Fluctuate Significantly on January 3

By Safak Costu

EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezos Blockchain

By Salman Khan

Uranium Royalty Corp Experiences Stock Price Fluctuations ...
@Business · 3 mins
Uranium Royalty Corp Experiences Stock Price Fluctuations ...
heart comment 0
CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida’s Toxic Road Construction Debate

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida's Toxic Road Construction Debate
Converting Unwanted Holiday Gifts into Cash: A Comprehensive Guide

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Converting Unwanted Holiday Gifts into Cash: A Comprehensive Guide
Spanish Banks Lure Customers with No-Fee Accounts Amid Rising Bank Fees

By Safak Costu

Spanish Banks Lure Customers with No-Fee Accounts Amid Rising Bank Fees
US States Implement Tax Cuts: A Relief or a Controversy?

By Bijay Laxmi

US States Implement Tax Cuts: A Relief or a Controversy?
Latest Headlines
World News
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
27 seconds
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
54 seconds
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
1 min
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
1 min
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
2 mins
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
2 mins
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
2 mins
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
3 mins
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
3 mins
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app