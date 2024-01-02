Robert Kiyosaki’s Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look

Bestselling author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki, recently shared his unique and somewhat unconventional perspective on debt and investment in an Instagram reel. He drew a clear distinction between assets and liabilities, challenging conventional wisdom with his approach to using debt as a tool to build wealth.

Debt and Luxury: An Unconventional Perspective

Kiyosaki views his luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce, as liabilities, not because of their price tags, but because they are fully paid off. This perspective is a departure from the norm as most people would consider these luxury items as assets. In Kiyosaki’s financial playbook, however, only items that generate income qualify as assets.

‘Good Debt’ and the Gold Standard

Expressing distrust in cash savings due to the U.S. dollar’s decoupling from the gold standard in 1971, Kiyosaki prefers to save in gold and silver. His approach has led him to accumulate an unprecedented $1.2 billion in debt—an amount he considers not a problem for himself, but a risk for the banks. His investment strategy includes what he terms ‘good debt’—debt that builds wealth— to acquire assets such as real estate, businesses, and other investments.

Kiyosaki’s Investment Portfolio: Diversification Is Key

Kiyosaki is critical of fiat money, favoring investments in ‘real assets’ like Bitcoin, gold, silver, and even Wagyu cattle. Bitcoin, in his view, serves as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currency, while gold is seen as more stable and reliable. Silver is considered a valuable long-term investment, and real estate is appreciated for its potential for rental income and capital gains.

His diverse portfolio also includes Wagyu cattle, reflecting his belief in diversifying beyond traditional investments. This strategy resonates with his emphasis on financial education and his view of money as a tool for asset acquisition and wealth generation.

Despite his success, Kiyosaki’s approach is not without risks. His past financial troubles, including a bankruptcy filing in 2012 due to a legal dispute, serve as a reminder that his strategies, while they may work for some, are not a surefire path to wealth and should be adopted with caution.